From Rugby Injury to Rising Star: How Oliver Wilkinson Found His Swing

Oliver Wilkinson

Seventeen-year-old Oliver Wilkinson is proving that determination can turn setbacks into success — both on and off the course.

A pupil at St Gerard’s School in Bangor, Oliver already plays with the skill of a rising star. Holding a 3.2 handicap and driving the ball an impressive 320 yards, he’s quickly building a reputation as one to watch in Welsh golf.

But his story isn’t just about talent — it’s about resilience. Three years ago, a serious rugby injury sidelined him for nearly nine months. Instead of stepping back, Oliver found a new passion.

During his recovery, he swapped the rugby pitch for the tee box — and discovered the sport that would redefine his ambitions.

“Golf gave me focus during recovery,” said Oliver, from Nefyn. “I’d never really played before, but I quickly realised how much I loved it. I want to keep pushing myself and see how far I can go in the sport. My ultimate dream is to play professionally.”

Now, Oliver competes in both junior and adult tournaments across Wales and the UK. Whether before or after school, he’s often found practising at Nefyn and Abersoch golf clubs, braving the famously blustery conditions of the Llyn Peninsula.

His dedication is paying off. Recently, he competed at the Gareth Bale Festival of Sport at Celtic Manor Resort, supported by Wales Golf, and represents both Caernarfonshire County Under 18s and the North Wales Counties Golf Association for the U18 and U21 squads.

Balancing golf with academics, Oliver is currently studying A Levels in PE, Biology and Business Studies, with hopes of pursuing a PGA qualification in either the UK or the US.

His mum, Elaine, couldn’t be prouder.

“Oliver is relentless in his effort and determination. He spends hours every day at the golf club, constantly refining his swing and working on every detail of his game. “What makes me proudest, though, is his attitude. After such a tough injury, he didn’t give up, he started again with golf. That strength will carry him a long way.”

St Gerard’s headteacher, Campbell Harrison, echoed that admiration.

“Oliver is an inspirational young man whose journey shows how dedication and passion can turn setbacks into opportunities. “At St Gerard’s, we are proud to support him academically and athletically, and we will continue to encourage not just elite sporting success, but participation across all levels. Oliver embodies everything we stand for: hard work, perseverance, and the courage to follow your dreams.”

Despite his natural ability, Oliver remains grounded. Much of his technique has been self-taught through countless hours of study and practice, though he now hopes to find a mentor to guide him to the next stage of competition.

His golfing hero, Min Woo Lee, serves as a constant source of inspiration — and the determination Oliver displays shows he shares many of the same qualities.

With two more years at St Gerard’s ahead, Oliver continues to balance lessons, tournaments, and driving lessons — though he admits one challenge still lies ahead:

Finding a car with a boot big enough for all his clubs.