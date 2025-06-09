From spreadsheets to cat treats: Ex-accountant builds a six-figure cat-sitting business she adores and announces UK franchise expansion

After leaving behind a high-pressure career in finance, Warrington-based entrepreneur Wendy Thomson Melling turned her lifelong love of cats into a business and now she’s inviting others to join her mission.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2017, My Three Cats is a specialist cat-sitting service that has quickly become the go-to provider in Warrington and surrounding areas. Offering in-home, feline-focused care, the business caters to the growing number of cat owners seeking high-quality, compassionate care designed specifically for cats, not just general pet sitting.

Wendy has expanded from being a solo cat-sitter to a 16 strong team that includes her daughter Eloise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following rapid growth and a loyal client base, Wendy is now preparing to franchise the business model across the UK, creating opportunities for others to build their own successful businesses under the My Three Cats brand.

Founder of My Three Cats and Cat-vocate Wendy Thomson Melling

“Building My Three Cats has changed everything for me. It’s given me purpose, freedom, and so much happiness. Now I want to help others do the same. It's a flexible, proven model, built around compassion for cats.” says Wendy, founder of My Three Cats.

"I truly believe this is 'cat therapy' for the soul - and it's the best feeling in the world to get paid for doing something you love.”

Cat ownership in the UK has boomed with reports there are 12.5 million pet cats now, this is only slightly behind dog ownership figures and the gap is narrowing every year, showing that the pet cat sector is a growing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The franchise model will offer full training, brand support, and a values-led approach that prioritises both customer service and feline wellbeing.

Eloise Thomson Melling daughter of founder of my Three Cats has now joined the business too

In addition to the franchise launch, Wendy has also introduced a new advocacy campaign: “Cats Deserve More.” The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the disparity in care and recognition between cats and dogs, calling for more equitable treatment in media, policy, and pet services. Why should dogs be treated better than cats?

Entrepreneurs, career changers, and animal lovers interested in being part of the My Three Cats expansion are invited to learn more at: www.mythreecats.co.uk where they can pre-register for more information.