From stage to spotlight: How tapping into a Stagecoach Summer Showcase changed a life!

Stagecoach’s Summer Showcase returns – and it's shaping futures one standing ovation at a time! When 10-year-old Joe Gray, from Cirencester auditioned for Stagecoach’s Summer Showcase in 2016, it was just meant to be “a fun day out.” Today, that same young boy is stepping into his first professional choreography role and he’s doing it right back where it all began: at the Summer Showcase.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe 19, who is now a student at London’s prestigious Laine Theatre Arts and a qualified dance associate, Joe’s journey is a shining example of how Stagecoach’s flagship production isn’t just a summer activity it can be a launchpad into the industry.

“My first show was Showcase,” says Joe, “and now my first professional job is Showcase. That’s something really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over nine back-to-back productions, Joe went from ensemble cast member to lead roles, Dance Captain, and now Assistant Choreographer. Along the way, he built confidence, found lifelong mentors, and discovered his future in the performing arts.

Joe as a Stagecoach Choreographer

And he’s not the only one whose life changed.

“We thought we were signing up for a week of childcare,” laughs his mum, Becki 50 from Gloucestershire, whose now a devoted chaperone. “But what we found was a second family. Joe wouldn’t be where he is today without Stagecoach.”

Stagecoach’s Summer Showcase is a high-energy, professional-standard musical theatre production, casting students from across the UK in an unforgettable two-week rehearsal and performance experience. From the canteen dance-offs to standing ovations on stage, Showcase is where young performers find their voice, their confidence — and often, their calling.“It’s a bubble,” Becki says. “A beautiful, joyful bubble where kids can be themselves. One student said to me, ‘Showcase is the two weeks of the year I get to be me.’ And that’s exactly what it is.”

This summer, the Showcase returns bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever - featuring a spectacular new production of Chitty Chitty Bag Bang at G-Live in Guildford on the 15th and 16th August. With an industry-leading creative team, and the next generation of rising stars, plus there’s a full-size mechanical car in it too, how can you miss it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe at Stagecoach Cirencester

Whether you're a parent, a fan of musical theatre, or simply looking for a feel-good family experience this summer, this is the show that will steal your heart.

Tickets are available now — and they’re going fast.