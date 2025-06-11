From staycation to staying for good – why this North Devon town could be the perfect place to call home in 2025

Bay View

Noted as one of the top staycation hotspots for families* in recent years, the appeal of the rugged North Devon coastline has begun spanning beyond the summer holidays – with the town of Bideford in particular becoming a highly desirable place to live all year round.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as ‘The Little White Town’ due to its historically rich and postcard-worthy buildings, the town boasts a range of independent shops, restaurants and producers set around a buzzing quayside, drawing annual crowds due to its proximity to some of the coast’s best beaches.

For those looking to put down more permanent roots in the area, Bay View is a brand new Linden Homes development located just outside the town. Expertly designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding architecture, homes have been created with modern families or professional couples in mind, offering contemporary interiors, plenty of storage and flexible living spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A select number of homes are currently available to buy through Home Reach Shared Ownership– an alternative route onto the property ladder.

Bay View

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales at Home Reach, comments: “Bideford has long been a popular destination for families looking to enjoy the Devon coastline during the holidays – the proximity to beaches such as Westward Ho! and the fantastic Tarka Trail means there’s never ending activities and opportunities for all ages to explore.

“At Home Reach, we work with some of the UK’s top housebuilders to offer Shared Ownership homes in locations people really want to live in – and Bideford is definitely one of them. With a range of Good local schooling and strong transport links to the likes of Plymouth, Exeter and Bristol, even more families are considering a permanent move to some of our most beautiful coastal towns.”

Shared Ownership allows buyers to purchase a share of the home (up to 75%) and pay rent on the unowned portion. Over time, additional shares can be purchased through a process called ‘staircasing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development itself is surrounded by green space and has a children’s play area, built on a hill overlooking striking Barnstaple Bay. Enviable views sweep from historic Clovelly and out towards Lundy Island, around to Northam Burrows and Saunton Sands.

Activities including golf courses and swimming pools are a short drive, while the nearest village of Northam has plenty of shops, pubs and restaurants on offer.

Home Reach offers a range of three and four-bedroom houses at Bay View through Shared Ownership, with prices starting from just £103,500 for a 30% share – requiring a deposit of just over £5000.