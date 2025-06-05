From strength to strength: Northfield House earns full ‘Good’ CQC rating across all areas

Achieve together celebrates consistent, person-centred care and inclusive leadership at its Northfield House home in Ringwood, Hampshire.

Achieve together is proud to announce that Northfield House, a residential care home in Ringwood, Hampshire, has been rated 'Good' in all five inspection areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest full assessment in April–May 2025. The report highlights safe, responsive, person-centred support and strong, inclusive leadership — delivered with warmth, consistency and care.

Northfield House supports people with learning disabilities, autism, sensory needs and physical disabilities. CQC inspectors noted that people feel safe, respected and involved in shaping their support, and that family members view the team as trusted partners.

One person told inspectors:

“I like living here. The team are friendly, helpful and good at listening. The food is delicious. I can choose what I want to eat. I feel safe. They take me to the seaside, the pub, sailing — I love it.”

Another relative added:

“My relative leads a fulfilling life with so many activities. All my interactions with the team have been positive, giving me peace of mind. They’re doing a fantastic job.”

Inspectors praised Northfield House for:

Tailored support that promotes independence, dignity and choice

Clear, accessible health plans and timely referrals

Skilled, consistent team members who know people well

An inclusive, open culture of leadership and learning

“This result demonstrates the consistency of the team’s standards and the quality of care they provide day after day to people we support at Northfield,” said Zak Houlahan, CEO, Achieve together. “It’s not easy getting to ‘Good’ – and it’s even harder maintaining it. Well done and thank you.”

Victoria Brown, Head of Area Operations, added:

“Northfield is a home where people feel truly seen, heard and supported to live their best lives. This result reflects not just a moment in time, but a culture that’s been built through trust, teamwork and ambition.”

Netty, Registered Manager, Northfield House, shared:

“We’re incredibly proud of this outcome. The report reflects the teamwork, consistency and genuine care shown every day — not just for inspection, but for people we support. This was a real team effort, and I’d especially like to thank everyone across Achieve together who stepped in, helped prepare, responded quickly, or simply had our backs. It’s been a shared success — and we’re all so thankful.”

The CQC report confirms Northfield House is not only meeting all regulatory expectations but is also delivering care and support aligned with the ‘Right Support, Right Care, Right Culture’ framework. Families, professionals and people supported consistently describe the home as a place where people thrive.