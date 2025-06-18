The company, which was awarded Tripadvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice Awards Winner 2024’, has reported a phenomenal surge of interest in the quintessential experience; with Google Searches for 'Afternoon Tea in London' up +50%.

Promising to ‘See London One Tea at a Time’, fans can experience a 90-minute fully guided tour to soak up the history and the views of London’s iconic landmarks, while an onboard chef prepares a charming afternoon tea that includes freshly baked scones, and a tempting array of savoury bites and sweet delights*. It's the ultimate way to combine sightseeing with a proper British cuppa!

Kayon Hibbert, Guide Manager at Evan Evans Tours, comments: “We are very excited about our new partnership with PG Tips, the UK’s most popular tea which is back in the spotlight, and we are thrilled to offer a taste of Britain with the launch of our fantastic afternoon tea sightseeing bus experience that is the perfect multi-generational excursion.

Our guests can sip a comforting cuppa and indulge in some quintessential British treats while viewing the best of London’s iconic sights and historical landmarks.”

For those who appreciate the richness of a guided experience, a brilliant live guide transforms into their storyteller. They'll share captivating tales and insider secrets that truly bring the capital's regal past to life. Imagine admiring Westminster Abbey, feeling the presence of Big Ben, and seeing the ancient Cleopatra's Needle as they follow the curves of the River Thames. Guests will then be treated to stunning views of Somerset House, the grand St. Paul's Cathedral, the modern marvel of the London Eye, and the historic Tower of London. All while enjoying their delicious afternoon tea and a comforting PG Tips brew!

Fans can visit www.evanevanstours.co.uk to book the NEW Afternoon Tea Sightseeing Bus Experience from £69.

What’s more, for an Earl-y-bird offer, fans can use the code TEA15 for 15% off. Tour dates are available from 21st June.

