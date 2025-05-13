Frome residents celebrate VE Day in style
The celebration party was organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by all those who served our country during the Second World War, and especially to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May 1945.
The party took place outside on a lovely day and was decorated with red, white and blue bunting. Food and drink was available for residents, staff, friends and family to enjoy - including sandwiches and home-made cakes. One of the residents also supplied the music, playing a selection of songs from the 1940s to 1960s.
Deborah Mullins from The Guinness Partnership, and who attended the party said: “Holding a party for residents was a wonderful way to mark VE Day. The residents had a lovely time celebrating this important anniversary.”
Reminiscing about the end of the war, resident Joan Griffin commented: “I remember seeing a tiered wedding cake but only the top tier was cake, the other two tiers were made of cardboard due to the rations.”
Another resident who remembered rationing after the war commented: “I was 15 when the war ended, and I got married three years later. I had to plan the wedding carefully, as rations were still in place.”