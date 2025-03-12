Fuel for thought…UK's unwanted high pump prices compared to European neighbours in the spotlight

Beleaguered UK motorists are currently paying some of the highest pump prices in Europe, latest data reveals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diesel drivers are bearing the brunt, according to leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, with the fourth highest fuel prices across the whole of the EU comprising 28 countries.

On average, diesel in the UK is creeping up to £1.47 per litre, shows the data sourced from the European Commission and published by the RAC Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only drivers in Denmark, Finland and Ireland are paying more for diesel, while drivers in Malta are enjoying paying as little as £1.01 per litre.

New data reveals UK motorists are paying some of the highest pump prices in Europe

Even when it comes to petrol, UK drivers are hit with some of the continent's highest prices. On average it is £1.40 per litre, making it the tenth most expensive, although Denmark once again has the unenviable position of being the dearest at £1.69 per litre.

However, hard hit UK drivers have faced four consecutive months of fuel price increases.

One of the main factors contributing to the UK's costly pump prices is the 52.95p per litre fuel duty which goes to the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "Diesel drivers are really feeling the squeeze when filling up. The UK's unwanted position in the top five costliest countries for Diesel in Europe places us above other European powerhouses such as France and Germany."

"Petrol drivers only have it slightly better, but once again, the UK is dearer than 18 EU countries."

To help UK motorists, TrackDays.co.uk has some simple fuel saving tips:

Keep tyres at the correct pressure to reduce rolling resistance

Keep a steady pace when accelerating

Reduce the weight of the vehicle by removing unnecessary items from the boot

Reduce wind resistance by removing roof bars and roof boxes if they are not being used

Don't use air conditioning unless it's really needed

Stick to the speed limit

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, which has driving experiences conveniently located across the UK, visit the website.