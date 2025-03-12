Fuel for thought…UK's unwanted high pump prices compared to European neighbours in the spotlight
Diesel drivers are bearing the brunt, according to leading driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, with the fourth highest fuel prices across the whole of the EU comprising 28 countries.
On average, diesel in the UK is creeping up to £1.47 per litre, shows the data sourced from the European Commission and published by the RAC Foundation.
Only drivers in Denmark, Finland and Ireland are paying more for diesel, while drivers in Malta are enjoying paying as little as £1.01 per litre.
Even when it comes to petrol, UK drivers are hit with some of the continent's highest prices. On average it is £1.40 per litre, making it the tenth most expensive, although Denmark once again has the unenviable position of being the dearest at £1.69 per litre.
However, hard hit UK drivers have faced four consecutive months of fuel price increases.
One of the main factors contributing to the UK's costly pump prices is the 52.95p per litre fuel duty which goes to the government.
Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "Diesel drivers are really feeling the squeeze when filling up. The UK's unwanted position in the top five costliest countries for Diesel in Europe places us above other European powerhouses such as France and Germany."
"Petrol drivers only have it slightly better, but once again, the UK is dearer than 18 EU countries."
To help UK motorists, TrackDays.co.uk has some simple fuel saving tips:
- Keep tyres at the correct pressure to reduce rolling resistance
- Keep a steady pace when accelerating
- Reduce the weight of the vehicle by removing unnecessary items from the boot
- Reduce wind resistance by removing roof bars and roof boxes if they are not being used
- Don't use air conditioning unless it's really needed
- Stick to the speed limit
For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, which has driving experiences conveniently located across the UK, visit the website.