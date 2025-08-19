Fuelling recovery, one step at a time, with sponsored walk

On Saturday, September 6, The EDGE Café, a Cambridgeshire social enterprise that supports people living with addiction and mental health challenges, will host the city’s first-ever Recovery Month sponsored walk, to help break down the stigma surrounding mental health, addiction and recovery, celebrate the progress of individuals in recovery, and raise funds for the social enterprise.

The two-mile walk will start at 10:30am at The EDGE café on Mill Road in Cambridge and end at its second café, The EDGE @ Fulbourn, at Fulbourn Hospital. Participants will have the option to extend their walk by a further two miles and return to the café on Mill Road. People can choose to walk solo or in groups, and the route is suitable for buggies and wheelchairs.

The community event is part of a wider fundraising campaign to enable The EDGE Café to continue to offer valuable opportunities for social interaction, resources and free workshops to those in need of its services. Its café in Fulbourn provides long-term volunteering opportunities to the local community and patients at the hospital, which enable the volunteers to improve their self-confidence and gain work experience.

Gail Sawyer, Recovery Hub Manager and event organiser, said: “At The EDGE Café, we know from experience that social interaction and a sense of community can be tremendously helpful for those people who are struggling with their mental health.

Staff and volunteers at the EDGE @ Fulbourn

"This year’s sponsored walk builds on our mission to provide a community for people in need and show that they don’t have to walk their journey alone. So, whether you’re walking in memory of someone, supporting a loved one or celebrating your own recovery journey, we encourage you to join us this September for our sponsored walk. Please pop in to one of our cafes to register for the walk and pick up a sponsor form.”

In addition to the walk, The EDGE Café is creating a bespoke anthology of creative writing on the theme of fuelling recovery, which will be available to purchase from September 2025. All proceeds from the anthology will support The EDGE Café to help people in recovery from addiction. Submissions are open to all writers over the age of 16 years old and the deadline is August 24.

To learn more about the sponsored walk and anthology launch please visit: https://www.theedgecafecambridge.com/fuelling-recovery/