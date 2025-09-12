Fundraiser who is living with MND takes on third Mount Snowdon challenge surrounded by family and friends

James Shepherd-Trott, back, pictured with friends and family at a previous challenge.

A FUNDRAISER who is living with motor neurone disease (MND) will attempt to climb Mount Snowdon this weekend surrounded by his family and friends.

James Shepherd-Trott, from Colchester, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, is taking part in the challenge tomorrow, Saturday, for the third and final time alongside his husband, Dan, brother Gary and his 82-year-old dad, Ken.

Together they are aiming to raise awareness of MND, as well as vital funds to support the work of the North Essex branch of the MND Association.

James explained: “Every year this challenge gets harder, due to the progression of my disease, but my mind and mental fight is just as strong as ever.

“My feet tire easily, and I end up dragging them. I have a hyperextension in my right ankle due to fatigue. On top of this I can’t even shout my frustration because of my speech issues.

“Unless you have this disease, you will never understand how it affects you. It’s out to get you - your speech, your muscles, your nerves.

“This year I’m joined by another group of trekkers who will be by my side every step of the way. My hubby Dan, brother Gary, nieces Sophie and Katie, my dad and in-laws, Alison, Alexandra and Jacob and friends Karen, Mark, Nadine, Rebecca, Clare, Justin, Anne and Julian. There will be 16 of us in total as well as four amazing volunteers who have kindly given up time to be by my side, Katie, Lorraine, Vicky and Dave, all led by my hiking leader Andy and his team, Ben and Cat and partner Helen.

“As ever, we are reliant on weather on the day and should it be too dangerous to climb Snowdon then we have a backup plan to take on The Great Orme nearby, so a climb will happen regardless of the weather!

“The funds raised will be equally split between North Essex who look after me and many more in my area and for research so we can help find a cure against this awful disease.”

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects around 5,000 people in the UK at any one time, leaving people unable to speak, eat and even breathe. The MND Association is the largest charity funder of MND research in the UK and also offers support to people living with MND, their families and carers.

The MND Association’s Ellie Miller, who has been supporting James with his fundraising efforts said: “James’ determination to raise awareness of MND is nothing short of inspiring and we are so grateful to him, and his family and friends for taking on this incredible challenge.

“The money raised will allow the Association to support people living with MND in the region while also giving hope for the future.

“We wish James and his team the very best of luck for their challenge on Saturday.”

For more information about the challenge, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/james-trott-4. To learn more about the work of the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org