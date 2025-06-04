Fundraising recital raises £1,100 for St John Ambulance – East Kent Community Network

A charity piano recital held on Saturday, May 24, at the Old Synagogue, Canterbury, successfully raised £1,100 in aid of St John Ambulance – East Kent Community Network. The event featured a performance by Matthew Schellhorn, who also serves as the Kent St John Fellowship Lead and a voluntary First Aider in Canterbury.

The recital was attended by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Kent, The Lady Colgrain CStJ, and Lady Kingsdown DStJ, along with a full audience. The programme featured works by Chopin, Beethoven, Liszt, and Gershwin, concluding with Schellhorn’s own adaptation of Rhapsody in Blue for solo piano.

In his closing remarks, Schellhorn expressed gratitude to the St John Priory Fellowship Branch for their assistance with event operations, as well as to the St John Ambulance East Kent Community Network for providing First Aid coverage. He highlighted the historic venue as an inspiring setting for the evening’s programme.

Adam Parker-Steed, St John County Commissioner for Kent, praised the recital as an outstanding musical performance and emphasised that the funds raised would directly support voluntary First Aid services provided by St John Ambulance in East Kent communities. He also acknowledged the contributions of the St John Kent County Priory Fellowship in stewarding the event and providing hospitality, as well as the cadets who assisted in welcoming Lady Colgrain.

The evening concluded with remarks from the Lord-Lieutenant, who expressed appreciation for the recital and reaffirmed the importance of supporting local First Aid initiatives. Lady Kingsdown and her family also spoke positively about the programme.

The event organisers extend their thanks to The King’s School, Canterbury, for permitting use of the Old Synagogue, now part of its Music Department.