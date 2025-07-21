Future sixth formers enjoy ice-breaker activities, sample lessons and a full English breakfast during induction day

The Deepings School Sixth Form, part of Anthem Schools Trust, was delighted to welcome next year’s Year 12 students for an induction day before the long summer holidays, giving them a taste of sixth form study.

The Deepings Sixth Form is excited to be introducing some new courses from September, such as Medical Science, especially for the new cohort of 2025.

The school’s induction day kicked off with a full English breakfast, before some fun ice-breaker activities, helping the future sixth formers connect with new peers beyond their existing friendship groups.

These activities revealed all sorts of interesting facts, from unexpected middle names to pet chameleons.

After a run-through of the day’s schedule, the young people headed off to sample lessons in their new post-16 subjects.

These sessions included a discussion about:

The impact of war on global economies in Economics

Learning how to grow bacteria without contamination in Medical Science

A discussion about the impact of class on educational achievement in Sociology

The impact of social and economic contexts on identical triplets raised apart in Psychology

Looking at advanced data sets in IT.

The students were told about the importance of doing some tailored summer transition work, which is available on the school’s website, to help lay a strong foundation for Sixth Form study and ensure a confident start in September.

They were also asked to begin thinking about how they will contribute to the Sixth Form community through engagement with the local community and participation in the school’s values ambassador programme.

Head of Sixth Form at The Deepings School, Tors Millikin, said:“It was a truly wonderful day and a fantastic opportunity for students to begin their Sixth Form journey with us.

“Despite the rain, there was plenty of laughter throughout the day, which really captured the positive spirit we value so highly in our Sixth Form community.

“We are very excited for all that September has in store for our new Year 12s and we will be offering them every opportunity to develop into kind, respectful and ambitious young adults.”

Kirstie Johnson Headteacher at The Deepings School, added: “Our Sixth Form induction day was a great success and we look forward to welcoming many of our Year 11s back to The Deepings after their GCSEs.

“We are very pleased to be introducing some new courses from this September which will help to equip our sixth formers with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their future dreams and aspirations.”

