George Elmore crowned F4 UK Masters Powerboat Champion

Over the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June, Kingfisher Fire and Security Powerboat Racing Teams’ rising star George Elmore from Chatham, Kent - claimed the 2025 F4 UK Masters Powerboat Championship title after some outstanding racing at Stewartby Lake in Bedfordshire.

The action-packed racing saw Elmore deliver a commanding performance, securing two heat victories and a second-place finish — a tally of the points won over the weekend propelled him to the top of the standings and secured the overall F4 championship title.

The UK Masters, hosted by the Stewartby Water Sports Club (SWSC), brought together elite talent from across the country. Despite challenging and blustery conditions, the event ran smoothly thanks to the dedication of the organisers, officials, rescue crew, and volunteers.

“This result means a lot to me and the whole team,” said Elmore. “The conditions weren’t easy, but we stayed focused and delivered consistent results when it mattered. Huge thanks to Kingfisher Fire and Security Team for the support and to everyone at SWSC for running such a great event.”

George Elmore Formula 4 powerboat racer in action

Team Kingfisher's performance in Stewartby represents a notable achievement in their 2025 campaign, underscoring their strong and dominant presence in both UK powerboat racing and their international engagements.

To keep up to date and follow George and the rest of Team Kingfisher's progress you can follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kingfisher.race.team