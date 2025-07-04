Girlguiding Herefordshire Raise Over £7,000 Ahead of Switzerland 2025 Adventure

Girlguiding Herefordshire at Dinedor Activity Centre

Girls and Leaders from Girlguiding Herefordshire put their best foot forward as they planned a range of fund-raising initiatives, raising an incredible £7,000 to make their dreams of a County Guide Trip to Switzerland a reality.

Ahead of their exciting trip to Switzerland in July 2025, Girlguiding Herefordshire has successfully raised over £7,000 to support the travel and activity costs for their adventure abroad.

The success of this planning is particularly significant for Girlguiding Herefordshire, a small county with relatively few units spread across its rural landscape. Initially, leaders struggled to fill the group for the trip, with only a handful of expressions of interest. But due to county-wide promotion and outreach, more girls came forward - transforming it from an uncertain idea into a fully booked adventure. Now, 16 girls aged 12 to 15 from across Herefordshire are preparing for the journey of a lifetime, supported by four dedicated leaders and specialist tour operator, Venture Abroad.

By bringing together girls from different units across the county, this trip offers a valuable opportunity for them to meet new friends outside their usual groups. This not only broadens their social circles but also creates a stronger sense of community, teamwork, and shared experiences that benefit their personal growth and confidence.

“Guiding allows girls to express themselves,” states Ann Mince, one of the Guide leaders embarking on the trip, “and this upcoming adventure is about more than travel. It’s about growing together, learning to work together, and making lifelong memories.”

Furthermore, the benefits the Guides will gain from this trip far surpass the time they spend in Switzerland, and the preparation for this trip has been a valuable opportunity for the Guides to develop their autonomy and responsibility. They have been involved in financial planning, event organising, and decision-making throughout. Fundraising activities included scratch card games, a curry night, and a quiz evening; of the total funds raised, £4,000 has been allocated to activities in Switzerland. The girls reviewed a list of options from Venture Abroad and chose which adventure they’d most like to experience – the remaining funds will then cover kit and food during the trip.

With their trip departing later this month, the Guides gathered at Dinedor Activity Centre, in Herefordshire – this event helped the girls to bond and participate in the final planning for their journey. From designing their own t-shirts with floral stamps and creating a special Switzerland 2025 badge to partaking in team-building sessions and completing a code of conduct, this weekend escapade was an unforgettable experience for the girls.

Through months of dedicated fundraising and steadfast commitment, the girls have earned the opportunity to go on a journey filled with stunning scenery, cultural exploration, and lasting friendships. Their incredible efforts have made this more than just a trip - it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that every Guide deserves to enjoy.