‘Glass Skin’ searches soar 380% – expert reveals how to achieve the look

As the seasons change, so do our skincare needs. With searches for 'glass skin' skyrocketing by 380% in the past 90 days, it's clear that achieving a dewy, flawless complexion is at the top of everyone's beauty agenda.

To help, Cult Beauty spoke to skin expert Elizabeth Japal from The Derma Lab to uncover the secrets behind this viral skincare trend and how to adapt your routine for a radiant, glass-like glow this spring.

The Science Behind Glass Skin

"Glass skin isn’t just about piling on hydrating products – it’s about creating a healthy, balanced complexion that naturally reflects light," says Japal. "It involves deep hydration, gentle exfoliation, and barrier support to achieve a smooth, luminous finish."

Spring Skincare Tweaks for Maximum Glow

Japal recommends making small but effective adjustments to your routine to achieve glass skin:

Hydration Layering : Incorporate humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to attract moisture, followed by ceramides to lock it in.

: Incorporate humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to attract moisture, followed by ceramides to lock it in. Gentle Exfoliation : Ditch harsh scrubs and opt for chemical exfoliants like PHAs to slough off dead skin without irritation.

: Ditch harsh scrubs and opt for chemical exfoliants like PHAs to slough off dead skin without irritation. Fermented Ingredients : A hero of Korean skincare, fermented extracts enhance hydration and skin barrier function.

: A hero of Korean skincare, fermented extracts enhance hydration and skin barrier function. Lightweight SPF: A non-greasy, hydrating sunscreen is crucial for protecting and maintaining a fresh, glassy glow.

The Ultimate Glass Skin Routine

Double Cleanse– Start with an oil-based cleanser followed by a gentle foam cleanser. Hydrating Toner– Use a lightweight toner to prep the skin and restore balance. Essence & Serums– Layer with hydrating essences and targeted treatments like niacinamide or vitamin C. Moisturiser– Lock in hydration with a lightweight but deeply nourishing formula. SPF– Essential for protecting your glow all day long.

As Japal notes, "Spring is the perfect time to refresh your skincare routine. By focusing on hydration and skin barrier health, you can achieve that coveted glass skin effect just in time for the new season."