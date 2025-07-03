Global certification for Precision Dippings Manufacturing
ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification is a globally recognised mark of confidence in a company’s systems and processes. Assessment is carried out by an external BSI auditor and audits are carried out every three years.
PDM specialises in the manufacture of rubber dipped products and was first established more than sixty years ago.
Working closely with clients worldwide and adhering to appropriate Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) procedures, it develops and produces bespoke devices and components for the medical, marine and industrial sectors – including Bloccs waterproof covers, membranes, drysuit seals, isostatic pressing bags, gaskets, dip coating, medical training aids, bladders and sheets.
“We’re thrilled and proud to have achieved this certification again,” said Hannah Prickett, PDM’s Business Development Manager.
“It’s recognition of the dedication and hard work of our team in consistently delivering a high-quality service that is focused on customer satisfaction and driving continuous improvement across our processes.”
Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services EMEA at BSI, said: “PDM’s successful re-certification to ISO 9001is a clear reflection of the organisation’s commitment to quality, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.
“Maintaining high standards over multiple audit cycles is an achievement that demonstrates robust systems, strong leadership and a culture of excellence throughout the business. PDM should be proud of this achievement.”
PDM has just exhibited in the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) pavilion at WHX Miami – America’s largest international medical trade show.
General Manager Chris Prickett will also be in the UK pavilion at the Medica trade fair for medical technology and healthcare in Dusseldorf, Germany later this year.
For more information, visit www.precisiondippings.co.uk