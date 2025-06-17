Gloucester housebuilder up for prestigious award second year running

A Gloucester team from national housebuilder, Crest Nicholson has been named a finalist for a Premier Guarantee Excellence Award for their Perrybrook development in Brockworth under the Development of the Year (151+ units) category.

This marks the second consecutive year the team has reached the finals in this category, following being crowned winners in 2024, putting them in the top 1% of all Premier Guarantee sites across the country.

The Excellence Awards celebrate the highest levels of quality in the industry, recognising developers that consistently deliver quality workmanship and site management. Perrybrook joins three other Crest Nicholson developments named as finalists, more than any other major housebuilder, and is testament to their commitment to carefully crafting, exceptional quality homes that their customers can be truly proud of.

This coveted nomination comes following multiple Quality Recognition Award wins for the Perrybrook team; Ian Thomas (Senior Site Manager), Joseph Davies (Project Manager), Luke Scarrott (Assistant Site Manager) and Josh Hinchcliffe (Trainee Assistant Site Manager).

Quality Recognition Awards are presented by Premier Guarantee each month, celebrating housebuilders that consistently deliver the highest standards of site tidiness, management, workmanship and safety, over a six-month period.

Ian Thomas, Senior Site Manager at Crest Nicholson’s Perrybrook development said: “We have a great team at Perrybrook who all take pride in the work they do. It’s been a privilege to be part of this project from the very beginning. Winning the award last year was a tremendous honour, and being named a finalist again is a true reflection of the team’s hard work, commitment to excellence, and focus on delivering high-quality homes and outstanding customer experience.”

Jackie Chalmers, Director in Charge at Crest Nicholson South West, said: “Congratulations to the whole Perrybrook team, they have demonstrated true dedication to their work at the development. This award highlights the ongoing high-quality homes that Crest Nicholson provides across all its developments and is a tribute to the wonderful workforce we have across the South West and beyond.”

Perrybrook is situated minutes from the M5 and only seven miles from Gloucester city centre and Cheltenham, both offering a range of local amenities to explore and ample opportunities for dining and shopping. Prices start at £325,000 for a three bedroom and £375,000 for a four bedroom home. To find out more visit www.crestnicholson.com/perrybrook or call 01452 945790.