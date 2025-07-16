Gloucester named in top 20 best UK cities for single people this summer, according to a new study

Dating in the UK can be a tricky game. Between pricey dinners, lacklustre matches, and ghosting epidemics, looking for love sometimes feels like searching for signal in a tunnel. But what if your odds had more to do with your postcode than your dating profile? Have you ever wondered which cities give you the best chance of finding a partner this summer?

A new study by TDM Agency set out to do just that, analysing the best and worst UK cities for single people in 2025. The research covered 99 areas across the country, drawing on data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Numbeo, Scot Gov, and NISRA, giving a clear view of where romance is thriving and where it might need a bit of CPR.

The methodology took a deep dive into five key areas that shape modern dating life. Researchers considered city affordability using an income-to-expense ratio, the average cost of a date (including a meal, drinks, taxi fare and cinema tickets), median age, the percentage of single residents, and even the volume of romantic online searches per capita. Each factor was given a weighted score, with affordability accounting for 30% of the final ranking, followed by the share of the single population (25%), average date cost (20%), median age (15%), and romantic searches (10%).

Gloucester ranks 16th overall in the study, earning a total score of 67.68, and stands out as one of the most budget-friendly cities in the UK for dating. With an average date costing just £72.00, the second cheapest in the entire ranking, it offers excellent value for singles looking to go out without draining their wallets. The city’s income-to-expense ratio sits comfortably in 39th place, meaning dating is accessible without putting too much strain on personal finances.

While Gloucester’s single population sits at 55.23%, placing it 50th overall, it still provides a decent dating pool. The median age of 39.2 suggests a slightly older demographic, and online romantic search activity is on the lower end, with just over 1,100 searches per 100,000 residents. However, its unbeatable date-night affordability and reasonable financial breathing room make Gloucester an appealing option for singles who want to keep things low-cost while still having the chance to meet someone special.

Meanwhile, Nottingham claims the top spot as the best UK city for singles this summer, boasting a youthful median age of 29.7, a high single population of 61.46%, and affordable date nights averaging £86.76. It scores an impressive 78.91 overall. Following closely is Newcastle upon Tyne in second place, where residents are leading the country in online romantic interest with over 2,600 searches per 100,000 people. The city also benefits from a relatively young median age of 32.3 and a strong affordability rating. In third is Preston, with one of the cheapest date costs at £85.90 and a solid balance of affordability and dating potential, earning it a score of 72.41. Manchester takes fourth, topping the charts for romantic searches at 3,310 per 100K and having the highest share of singles in the top 10 (62.97%), though its steep average date cost of £109.00 holds it back slightly.

Southampton lands in fifth with a steady score of 71.22, thanks to its balanced affordability, average date cost of £93.40, and 58.4% single population. Burnley follows in sixth, where frugal daters can rejoice, the average date costs just £84.50, the lowest in the top 10. In seventh is Lincoln, offering a strong 60.91% single rate and a mid-range date cost of £96.00, with over 1,800 romantic searches per 100K residents. Middlesbrough ranks eighth, combining decent affordability with nearly 59% of residents single and a median age of 36.3. Leicester comes in ninth, where date nights are budget-friendly at £88.60, and the city has a relatively young median age of 31.6. Rounding out the top 10 is Norwich, notable for having one of the highest single populations (64.58%) and strong online dating interest, though dates there are the priciest at £115.40 on average.

At the other end of the spectrum, Durham finds itself at the bottom of the list, ranked 99th with a total score of just 33.79. Other cities falling short include Horsham, Glasgow, Dartford, St Albans, Dundee, Worthing, Woking, London, and Guildford, perhaps not the best spots to play Cupid this summer.

Top 20 list of best UK cities for single people in 2025:

Rank City City Affordability (Income to Expenses) Average Date Cost Median Age Share of Single Population Romantic Searches per 100,000 residents Total Score 1 Nottingham 48.11% £86.76 29.7 61.46 2216.99 78.91 2 Newcastle upon Tyne 36.71% £95.60 32.3 58.31 2628.41 77.43 3 Preston 36.30% £85.90 35.3 55.44 1534.42 72.41 4 Manchester 60.61% £109.00 30.1 62.97 3310.82 72.10 5 Southampton 50.29% £93.40 32.3 58.42 1991.33 71.22 6 Burnley 31.88% £84.50 40 57.57 1244.36 70.71 7 Lincoln 52.59% £96.00 33.4 60.91 1839.05 69.73 8 Middlesbrough 43.63% £91.50 36.3 58.66 1572.22 69.43 9 Leicester 49.04% £88.60 31.6 51.95 1816.84 69.05 10 Norwich 48.90% £115.40 33.5 64.58 2197.94 68.62 11 Coventry 47.06% £94.00 32.1 55.36 1441.63 68.57 12 Worcester 40.82% £83.98 38.7 56.08 1426.63 68.50 13 Liverpool 50.11% £111.00 34.8 64.46 2064.56 67.87 14 Derby 31.27% £98.00 37 54.88 1275.99 67.84 15 Kingston upon Hull 40.00% £95.60 39.5 62.15 1213.49 67.70 16 Gloucester 47.64% £72.00 39.2 55.23 1111.19 67.68 17 Cardiff 55.90% £90.50 35.5 57.57 2085.85 67.15 18 Sheffield 45.79% £94.00 35.4 56.06 1482.77 66.75 19 Oxford 66.31% £103.60 28.9 57.27 2482.08 66.36 20 Cambridge 54.66% £114.98 30.3 57.19 2600.64 66.18