Gloucestershire HR consultancy appoints two new members as it continues strongest year to date

An award-winning Gloucestershire HR consultancy has bolstered its team with new additions as it continues to build on its strongest year to date.

HR Star, based in Cheltenham, recently welcomed Polly Reed and Abi Bilton to its growing team, who joined as People Administrator and People Advisor respectively.

The new additions come off the back of the specialised consultancy having already added a Strategic Partner, Senior People and Culture Advisor, Operations Manager and HR Business Partner to the team in 2024 – during which time it also received certification as a B Corporation. This significant milestone came after HR Star successfully evidenced meeting rigorous social and environmental standards – representing its commitment to pursuing purpose as well as profit.

The last ten months have also seen HR Star’s Founder and Managing Director, Kelly Tucker, win ‘Best Businesswoman in Business Services’ at The Best Businesswomen Awards 2024 – being recognised for her “thoughtful and tailored approach to HR consultancy”, which prioritises the needs of both businesses and its employees.

The consultancy could yet win another major accolade before the year is out, having been shortlisted as a finalist in the HR Excellence Awards 2024 in the category of 'HR Team of the Year', which will be announced on December 3rd.

In addition to growing its team and accolades, HR Star has also been expanding its portfolio of clients. Over the past ten months, the consultancy has been focusing on reshaping the workplace experience, with a lens on employee experience and engagement, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and recruitment.

Reflecting on the year so far, Kelly said: “Bringing new talent into the HR Star team is a testament to our dynamic and purposeful journey as a company. This year has been a landmark for us – not only with our growth in numbers but with our certification as a B Corporation, deepening our commitment to impactful and people-centred work.

“Additionally, being nationally recognised for our approach to HR is an honour that reflects the dedication our team brings to reshaping workplace experiences. As we focus on employee engagement, wellbeing, and diversity, I’m incredibly proud of how we’re creating meaningful and positive change for the businesses we work with.”

For more information on HR Star, please visit https://hr-star.co.uk/.

