‘Glow-up’ your retirement with a simple mindset switch

Concord Oddfellows hosts regular events to help retirees meet new people and feel more fulfilled in retirement. Giselle Stacey and other Concord Members at the regular Dine Around in Fleet.

Friendship group Concord Oddfellows is inspiring local retirees to give their retirement a ‘glow-up’ by switching from a ‘To Do’ to a ‘To Be’ mindset. The West Surrey and North East Hampshire-based society, made up of 432 mostly older and retired members, says it’s easy to get stuck in a rut once initial ‘things to do’ lists are ticked off.

But retirees shouldn’t miss out on living a more fulfilling and authentic life, the friendship group adds, explaining how its regular events held in and around Aldershot, Farnborough, Fleet, Camberley, Milford, Old Basing and Alton are great ways to get a retirement that glows.

This message is backed by ‘Doctor of Happiness’ Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology and human flourishing. He explained: “Retirement is the perfect opportunity to have a psychological spring clean, and to shift our mindset from ‘when’ to ‘now’.

“Too often, we spend our lives chasing goals, which means we can accidentally kick our happiness into the long grass.

“With retirement, you can fall into the trap of only creating ‘To Do’ lists and they are often quite mundane tasks, and they tend to run out once you’ve ticked off that holiday, or you’ve sorted out the house or garden. But if you make the switch to asking yourself what you want ‘To Be’ today, it’s incredibly powerful and rewarding.”

Dr Cope added: “Everyone’s ‘To Be’ list is different. Thinking about what kind of person you want to be gives you focus. For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you. If you want to be more adventurous, spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and give new things a try.”

District Secretary for Concord Oddfellows, Steph Hopes, added: “Retirement isn’t just about finishing work. It’s your chance to re-invent, re-energise and start living life like you mean it. That means new friends, new adventures and a new perspective.

“Our local friendship group is here to help you explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way. You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, chances to volunteer, and group holidays to look forward to. There’s also wellbeing advice and plenty of opportunities to feel more connected in your community.

“No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

Concord Oddfellows has a busy schedule of events planned for the summer months. These include catching up over a coffee at The Oatsheaf in Fleet (4th Monday of the month), The West End Centre in Aldershot (1st Monday of the month) or one of our roving coffee events in Alton, Woking, Old Basing or Milford, as well as quiz nights and a trip on the Watercress Line.

Former Early Years Educator, Giselle Stacey from Fleet, retired six months ago and been a member of Concord Oddfellows for three months. She joined to make sure she always had something interesting to look forward to.

Giselle said: “Initially, you enjoy the free time doing things around the home, but you soon start to miss people and having a laugh. Meeting up with a real mix of people regularly and taking part in lots of different activities has really helped me to enjoy my retirement more.”

The Oddfellows aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Concord Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Steph Hopes on [email protected] or call 07312 115323

To learn more about how to give your retirement a ‘glow-up’, join the Oddfellows and Dr Andy Cope for an inspiring free online event on Tuesday, July 1 at 7pm. Further information is available at www.oddfellows.co.uk/retirement.

Open to anyone, Dr Cope’s Zoom event will share powerful insights on how to thrive in retirement by living with purpose and focusing on what truly matters. With his trademark blend of warmth, humour, and down-to-earth wisdom, this talk promises to leave you uplifted, motivated, and ready to embrace all the possibilities of this exciting chapter of life.