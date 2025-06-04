Goat Sanctuary Volunteers celebrated at Caxton Lodge for Volunteers’ Week

Lindsey & Michael Killick volunteer at local Goat Sanctuary

Local retirees Michael and Lindsey Killik may not be working any more, but since their move to Churchill’s new Caxton Lodge development in Tenterden they are continuing to make a strong contribution to the community through their regular volunteering at a nearby goat sanctuary.

Lindsey explains: “For over 10 years we have been volunteers at Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats, near Maidstone, which has over 140 goats in its care. We’ve helped with mucking out, feeding and rounding the goats up at bedtime. It’s kept us physically fit in our retirement and is very rewarding.

“The goats range in size from tiny pygmy goats to others that are nearly 5 ft high, and they all have their own personalities. Many are nervous having not experienced much human contact or having suffered abuse or neglect. It’s always very rewarding to interact with these particular goats and see them become more outgoing and sociable.

“When we decided to move 20 miles to an apartment at Caxton Lodge we decided to continue our involvement with the sanctuary, although we now only go on a fortnightly basis rather than weekly. We now don’t do as much physical work with the goats as before, but we still enjoy preparing their meals. All the goats have an individually tailored diet, so it’s quite a task to sort out 140 individual meals and keeps us mentally fit too!”

Speaking about the couple’s decision to move to Caxton Lodge, Lindsey says: “We moved to Caxton Lodge from Maidstone as we know Tenterden very well, we’ve always enjoyed visiting the area and we really like all that it offers us. Moving to our new apartment has offered everything we were looking for – comfort, convenient location and a sociable environment.

“I used to work with older people so I know and understand the things that can make life difficult as you get older, and having a home that meets your changing needs is an important part of that. Moving here offers everything to help make life easy and enjoyable, rather than struggling on in our old house.”

Michael adds: “Moving here has freed us up from some of those time-consuming chores which gives us more free time to carry on doing the things we enjoy, like volunteering at the Goat Sanctuary – it’s very rewarding and fun!”