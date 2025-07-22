Gold award highlights Lovell commitment to armed forces

Lovell has received the Gold accreditation from the Armed Forces Covenant.

National partnerships specialist, Lovell – alongside its sister companies at Morgan Sindall Group – has been awarded a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold accreditation with the Armed Forces Covenant – the highest honour under the scheme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievement recognises the collective contribution Group businesses have made in supporting current, or veteran members of the armed forces, and their families.

The Armed Forces Covenant, introduced in May 2011, is a partnership that exists between central, and local government; the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force; along with businesses of all sizes, and several key charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The covenant underpins a moral obligation to the armed forces community, making sure that those who serve, or have served as a regular, or reserve, and their families, should face no disadvantage in civilian life, in areas such as health, wellbeing, and employment.

For Morgan Sindall Group, it means that anyone choosing to work with the business as part of its partnerships, fit out or construction divisions can be assured that they are joining an employer which is able to offer the support and commitment to those transitioning from the military to a civilian career and is equally aware of the unique challenges military families can face.

Steve Coleby, managing director of Lovell, said: “As a values-led business, whose core principle is to provide a place for everyone, we’re proud to have achieved this prestigious accolade alongside our sister companies at Morgan Sindall Group.

“The transition to civilian life can be challenging for those leaving active service. However, we know the wealth of transferable skills they can bring to our industry, and there are a wealth of opportunities to enable them to thrive, and prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many years we have been proactively supporting veterans and their families. Whether that’s by providing opportunities for training and employment, or by building the homes that they need, we will always stand ready to support them in any way we can.”

To support reservists, armed forces families and cadet force volunteers working for the Group, Morgan Sindall has introduced specific policies and guidance that cover the unique requirements of this community, including up-to 10-days additional leave for reservists who are required to undertake training exercise or are deployed.

Spearheading the Group’s Armed Forces Covenant accreditation is Andrew Waddington from sister company, Morgan Sindall Construction. He has been flying the flag for the armed forces community at Morgan Sindall Group, having spent 19 years in the Royal Engineers, and working in civilian employment for a further 18. He is a huge advocate for the opportunities the built environment can provide.

The covenant has been a three-year project for Andrew, having championed the silver, and gold applications, working tirelessly with colleagues across all divisions, to use his experience - and that of others - to enhance the transition for those joining… all while committing to his day job of design management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the Armed Forces Covenant Gold accreditation, Lovell is also a national Gold partner for veterans’ charity, Building Heroes. This partnership has seen veterans take part in enriching on-site sessions across the country, in order to open up pathways into the industry. Lovell has also partnered with Alabare and housing provider Stonewater to deliver employment and housing opportunities for former Veterans in Wiltshire.

As of 1st January 2025, the total strength of the military personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence is 180,780 people. This includes all UK regular personnel, all Gurkha personnel (77.6%), and all volunteer reserve personnel (17.7%). Figures from the Office for National Statistics also show that on average 1.7 million households (7% of the UK’s total), have a parent, sibling, or family member who is enrolled in the armed forces, which equates to around 710,000 military partners, and 174,000 young people.