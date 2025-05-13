Gold for Bridge Health & Wellbeing at the Christchurch Business Awards 2025

Christchurch Business Awards 2025 winners

Family-run Bridge Health & Wellbeing in Christchurch, Dorset, is delighted to have won Gold in the Health, Beauty & Wellbeing category of the Christchurch Business Awards 2025.

Organised by Marketing West, the Christchurch Business Awards celebrate the best local businesses across Christchurch, supporting and encouraging the growth and development of SMEs that contribute to our vibrant local economy.

The Christchurch Awards first took place in 2022, with Bridge Health & Wellbeing winning New Business of the Year. In 2023, the company scooped the Outstanding Business of the Year award. In 2024, Bridge Health & Wellbeing won My Favourite Business Gold and Silver Family Business of the Year. Since 2022, the awards have received over 500 entries.

The awards ceremony, which took place on May 8th, was well attended by companies and organisations from across Christchurch. Judges praised Bridge Health & Wellbeing’s impressive growth over the last few years, as well as their continued investment in the business, employment of local people, and involvement with local charities and events. This year, the company is supporting Chill Dorset, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing sea swimming courses for people over 18 with long-term health conditions.

Christchurch Business Awards Gold: Bridge Health & Wellbeing

“It is great to be back at the business awards,” co-founder Louise O’Connell said in her acceptance speech. “Christchurch is a fantastic community, and you can see that, despite the challenges, Christchurch is thriving with so many small businesses winning awards today.

Thank you to our brilliant team and everyone who nominated and supported us. We love working with our clients and other businesses around Christchurch. The community has been so supportive since we opened our doors in 2019.”

A sponsor of the awards, Bridge Health & Wellbeing proudly presented certificates to the Excellence in Customer Service winners – Guardhouse Sports, Bournemouth Airport Transfers, Christchurch Accounting and Reign Jewellers.

From their state-of-the-art clinic on Bridge Street, Christchurch, Bridge Health & Wellbeing provides physiotherapy, chiropractic, sports massage and rehabilitation services, and Pilates, yoga, and other wellbeing classes.