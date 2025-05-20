Good Souls gather to launch love letter to Cumbria

An emotional gathering of “quiet heroes” at Holker Hall & Gardens on May 14 launched “Good Souls”, the summer long exhibition that celebrates Cumbrian resilience, spirit and quiet heroism.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The subjects portrayed in the installation gathered, along with the people who nominated them, to preview the collaborative works of acclaimed Grange-over-Sands artist and humanitarian Bob Sutcliffe OBE and award-winning Lyth Valley photographer Tiree Dawson, prior to the public opening on the May 15.

For “Good Soul” Solveig Hunt it was an evening full of emotion, story-sharing and personal reflection. “Being part of this exhibition has made me reflect more not just about my work, but my life, and encouraged me to be proud of the standards I set and tried to make others see the value of. It was a complete joy to meet the other inspiring participants, and I feel I have got to know all of them at least a little, which is an honour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solveig worked as staff nurse for St Mary’s Hospice in Ulverston caring for the terminally ill for 35 years until her retirement in 2024.

Hospice Nurse Solveig Hunt, one of the subjects featured in the Good Souls Exhibition.

Bob Sutcliffe summed up an emotional evening: “Preview night was a unique and amazing celebration for Tiree and I, seeing all the participants and their nominees together, sharing their experiences as they viewed the walk-round exhibition for the first time.

“The aim of the Good Souls exhibition is to create a rich and resonant record of lives lived generously—often without recognition, but never without impact. We set out to create a visual love letter to the people of Cumbria by blending my artistic realism with Tiree’s honest, immediate photography. As artist in residence, I’m looking forward to exploring these themes with the public when they come to view our work between now and the end of October.

The Good Souls Exhibition is free to enter at Holker Hall & Gardens, Cark-in-Cartmel. It is open Wednesday to Sunday and Bank Holidays from 10am, until the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Sutcliffe’s journey is one of remarkable resilience, creativity, and compassion. Diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 36, Bob faced a sudden and disorienting shift from a previously seamless path through childhood, education, and a successful career. Initially told he might never work again due to frequent seizures, Bob found strength in the support of his wife, parents, and a new consultant, enabling him to return to work and later retrain as a primary school teacher—fulfilling a long-held ambition rooted in his degree in Landscape Architecture.

Artist in Residence Bob Sutcliffe's workspace within the Exhibition

At 46, a heart attack posed another life-altering challenge. Determined not to fall into old habits, Bob took a more proactive approach to recovery. A suggestion from his brother to try watercolour painting proved transformative. Though inexperienced, Bob’s creativity blossomed. His early works received praise, and he began creating commissioned pieces to raise funds for charity, launching the “Bob on Paintings” initiative.

Despite battling insomnia and a recurrence of seizures, Bob found healing and purpose through painting. Balancing part-time teaching with art, he discovered that creativity was not just therapeutic for others, but also for himself. Over time, he refined his style, focusing on personal expression and wellbeing.

The subjects portrayed in the installation gathered, along with the people who nominated them, to preview the collaborative works of acclaimed Grange-over-Sands artist and humanitarian Bob Sutcliffe OBE and award-winning Lyth Valley photographer Tiree Dawson, prior to the public opening on the 15 May.