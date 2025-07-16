Grassroots sports heroes raise the bar as Greene King IPA hits £1 million donation milestone

Jo Hayes, Ashley Smith and Sara Pourcher from Capoeira Communities, one of the grassroots sports clubs supported by Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In scheme, perform at the Greene King Wig and Pen pub in Oxford. Issue date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. PA Photo. Since its launch in 2021, more than 370 teams have been supported by the Greene King IPA scheme, which gives clubs the opportunity to apply for funding for kit, equipment and venue hire, with £1 million in funding having been given to clubs across the UK. Research reveals one in four grassroots sports clubs is at risk of closure due to financial pressure.

From surfboards to tug-of-war ropes, meet the teams making waves in their communities and benefiting from the £1m raised for grassroots sports.

While the UK is glued to the summer of sport, from action on the Centre Court to the Women’s Euro’s, Greene King IPA is keeping its eye on a different prize - the grassroots legends who are keeping sport alive, accessible and life-changing in communities across the UK.

The leading cask brewer is proud to announce a major milestoane: £1 million donated to grassroots sports clubs through its Proud To Pitch In scheme, which has been powered by the sale of Greene King IPA in participating pubs and retail stores.

The initiative is about more than just pouring a cold one at the bar. The scheme has given clubs the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £4,000, with funding used for everything from kit and equipment to venue hire and accessibility improvements.

Since the launch in 2021, more than 370 teams have been supported by Proud to Pitch In, all made possible by Greene King IPA and supporters backing the initiative with every pint.

Meet the teams behind the figures raising the bar:

Surf Therapy CIC in Swansea: providing inclusive surf sessions for over-50s, veterans and people facing mental health challenges. It’s not just about riding waves - it’s about finding strength, connection, and purpose through the power of the sea.

providing inclusive surf sessions for over-50s, veterans and people facing mental health challenges. It’s not just about riding waves - it’s about finding strength, connection, and purpose through the power of the sea. Capoeira Communities in Norwich: blending Afro-Brazilian martial arts, music and magic, they’re breaking barriers for refugees and those from low-income backgrounds, turning dance and rhythm into confidence and connection.

blending Afro-Brazilian martial arts, music and magic, they’re breaking barriers for refugees and those from low-income backgrounds, turning dance and rhythm into confidence and connection. Felton Eccles Tug of War Club in rural Somerset: with help from Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In, they’ve swapped a leaky shed for a kitted-out strength training hub to keep their internationally recognised sport and tradition alive – bringing a fresh generation into an age-old sport.

Today, the stakes are high as one in four grassroots sports clubs is at risk of closure due to financial pressure (Sports England, 2024) and 42% of adults from lower socio-economic groups are inactive. For many, especially in low-income communities, cost remains one of the biggest barriers to getting involved in sports. Yet, grassroots clubs offer more than a place to play; they boost physical and mental health, reduce loneliness, and create stronger, more connected communities.

Gemma Woolnough-Smith, Marketing Manager for Greene King IPA, said: “Grassroots sport is where champions start out, but more importantly, it’s where communities come together, barriers break down, and lifelong memories are made.

“For the clubs receiving this support, it’s a lifeline. From park pitches at local parks to paddling out at dawn, these vital teams are doing more than playing sport - they're actively changing lives and strengthening their communities.

“Reaching this £1 million milestone is a proud moment, and as we are now firmly in this year’s summer of sport, we want to celebrate all of the sport clubs out there making a difference in their communities. The clubs supported by Proud to Pitch In are proof that when you invest in grassroots, you help raise the bar for everyone.”

Mark Shearer, Founder and CEO of ActionFunder, said: “This milestone shows what real community support looks like. £1 million isn’t just a big number. It’s surfboards in the sea, ropes ready for international competitions, and vital sessions that give people the chance to train, belong and thrive.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Greene King IPA’s Proud to Pitch In scheme transforms community projects on the ActionFunder platform. It has funded clubs focused on bringing people together, breaking down barriers and encouraging groups to stay active. Whether it’s a veteran learning to surf or a teenager stepping onto a pitch for the first time, this is grant giving at its most powerful.

“Through ActionFunder, businesses like Greene King are transforming local communities. We're proud of our partnership to deliver vital funds to community groups across the UK.”