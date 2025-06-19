Green shoots of success for Welsh producers in developing healthy school menus

More local authorities urged to use Welsh suppliers when designing primary school menus

Food producers and independent businesses could benefit from a partnership with Conwy schools.

Conwy council’s Catering department has piloted a Welsh Government Foundational Economy and Business Wales initiative encouraging more local authorities to use Welsh suppliers when designing primary school menus.

Following a pilot study which focused on green vegetables including broccoli, the organisations are calling for growers in the region to meet the demand and explore pathways to supplying fresh produce for schools.

Consultant Dafydd Aled Williams, former Health and Wellbeing Manager for Conwy, says partnerships have been formed in light of Welsh Government’s Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) initiative, with local authorities focused on health, sustainability and supporting families facing cost-of-living challenges.

“There has been a lot of research and work behind the scenes over the last year to introduce more Welsh produce onto schools’ menus,” said Dafydd.

“Taking broccoli as an example, there was a test period where pupils were given fresh broccoli for a period of 3 weeks and much preferred it to frozen.

“The task then is to see how financially viable it would be to introduce fresh locally grown broccoli, which on evaluation would be on a long-term basis, but at present there is nobody in the region producing the quantities needed to supply schools.

“We can see the project unfolding over the next three years initially, identifying potential local commercial vegetable growers to work with the current fruit and veg wholesaler to explore budgets and costs.

“This demonstrates that there are commercial opportunities in growing other foodstuffs including leeks, onions and also salad vegetables such as cucumber, tomatoes and lettuce, which would have a positive knock-on effect for the local economy, for the environment and ultimately the healthy eating habits of future generations of children.”

He added: “Conwy council has worked incredibly hard to use independent businesses and local produce where possible and other local authorities have done the same, so hopefully if everyone keeps moving in that direction it will be of long-term benefit to businesses and schools in North Wales and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Business Wales held virtual events on Social Value in the Public Sector and Welsh public sector supply chains, in addition to procurement, frameworks and tendering processes.

Menter Môn’s Food Project Manager David Wylie says there is an exciting journey ahead and “opportunities” for growers in North Wales.

“We have interested parties and are working hard to encourage more independent producers and businesses to capitalise on what will be huge demand,” he added.

“We want them to play a major role in public sector supply chains and appear on the menus of schools in Conwy and other local authorities keen to use more local food and drink.

“This in turn will boost the economy, employment, and give these small businesses a new revenue stream.”

Examples of recent projects include the Larder Cymru Welsh Food for Schools scheme, backed by the Welsh Government Foundational Economy Team, which promotes Welsh produce and producers from across Wales and highlights how, by buying from them, schools will shorten their supply chains, encouraging sustainability, lowering carbon emissions.