Groundbreaking Signals Commencement of New Homes Development at Historic Welsh Community

In the heart of Gwynedd, a unique site, former home to displaced Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War and previously a RAF base, hosted a ceremony to signify the start of an eagerly awaited redevelopment.

On Friday 18 July, representatives from Cyngor Gwynedd, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland, ClwydAlyn, Williams Homes, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and a selection of current and former residents, gathered to witness the ground-breaking ceremony.

INVESTMENT IN PENRHOS POLISH VILLAGE

In September 2020 the Polish Housing Society transferred all properties to ClwydAlyn as part of a merger arrangement. At the time, the site included an elderly care home, 90 residential properties, a church, and several communal areas including dining facilities.

Due to the age and construction of the existing homes, many would have required substantial investment to bring them up to standard. With a significant number of the homes uninhabited, due to their poor condition, the decision was made to demolish the existing residential properties and rebuild with a new vision: to provide high quality, energy efficient homes and health and care services in a unique village setting.

Said Michal Drewenski, Manager at Penrhos Polish Village: “We were delighted to host this groundbreaking ceremony, which is a meaningful milestone in the development of Penrhos.

“The new homes we are building here will secure a stable future community for our current residents and enable us to welcome a significant number of new residents too.”

NEW HOMES IN PEN LLYN, GWYNEDD.

ClwydAlyn has worked closely with partners, Cyngor Gwynedd and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to identify the housing requirements for the area and develop homes that can be adapted to meet the needs of those residents.

When the redevelopment of the site is complete, 107 new homes will provide affordable housing.

Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, said: “Penrhos is a site of considerable historical and cultural importance, and I’m proud that this redevelopment will provide high-quality homes for existing residents while helping to meet the wider housing needs in Pen Llŷn. At a time when Gwynedd continues to face significant pressures on housing due to the national housing crisis, this development is an important part of the Council’s Housing Action Plan to tackle the housing shortage in the county and ensure that local people have access to quality, affordable homes in their own communities. Working in partnership with ClwydAlyn and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board enables us to bring together expertise and resources to secure a sustainable future for this unique and important community.”

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing and Chair of the Penrhos Partnership Project Board, said: “Cyngor Gwynedd is working in partnership with the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) to establish residential care provision on the Penyberth site at Penrhos. Unfortunately, there is currently a severe shortage of places in nursing homes across the county, and the situation is even more acute in the Llŷn area, with people having to travel away from their own communities for the appropriate care.

“The innovative care model we are developing will integrate with the exciting housing development also planned for the site, in order to meet local needs.

“Ensuring that local people have access to the care and housing options they deserve without having to move away from their families and where they have always lived is a priority for the Council, so I congratulate all the partners on the excellent collaboration that has enabled us to reach this important milestone. I’m pleased to see the progress being made for the benefit of the area’s communities.”

POLISH AND WELSH HISTORY AT PENRHOS

The significance of the redevelopment has garnered interest from local and international communities, keen to document the progress and history of Penrhos. A group of students from Lodz Film School in Poland, one of the world’s most widely recognised film schools, is currently filming a documentary about the site.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland with Jurisdiction for Wales, Professor Keshav Singhal and his wife Poonam Singhal both attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Said Professor Singhal: “It was a pleasure to attend the redevelopment ceremony at Penrhos in my position as Honorary Consul of Poland for Wales representing the Consul General of Poland.

“Penrhos occupies a very special place in the Polish community of Wales and many generations of Polish people have lived there for many decades after WW2.

“We are pleased the project aims to preserve Polish heritage of the place, which strengthens Polish – Welsh friendship and commemorates the Polish Armed Forces, many of whom stayed in Penrhos Polish Village for the rest of their lives.”

ClwydAlyn is working with CADW to ensure the preservation of Polish and Welsh heritage at Penrhos. The Freedom Cross has been listed as a structure of historical and cultural interest and the church and walled gardens will also be protected.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

All the new homes at Penrhos will meet and exceed the current regulatory standards: Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard, Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Beautiful Homes and Spaces Standards.

ClwydAlyn’s aim is to help residents to lower fuel costs and minimise the impact less energy efficient homes can have on people’s health and wellbeing. All the properties will be built using greener technologies and innovative designs including air source heat pumps and solar electricity panels.

Concluded Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development at ClwydAlyn: “We are proud to be developing these high-quality homes for residents in the Gwynedd area. They will support independent living and bring long-term benefits to the entire community, allowing it to grow and flourish.

“These homes will form part of an inclusive future for Penrhos Polish Village, whilst respecting the Welsh and Polish history at this fascinating location.”

This scheme was made possible thanks to investment of a Welsh Government grant, following discussions between ClwydAlyn, Cyngor Gwynedd and Welsh Government.

To find out more about the redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village, visit: Penrhos Polish Village, Gwynedd - Clwydalyn

