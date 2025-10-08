Grundfos Foundation Grants NZ$75,000 to Advance Full Bellies’ Mission to Tackle Food Insecurity in Christchurch Schools

Grundfos Foundation Grants NZ$75,000

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, 8 October 2025 - The Grundfos Foundation, principle owner of global leader in the production of water pumps and solutions Grundfos, has awarded a NZ$75,000 (€37,500) grant to Full Bellies, a charitable trust based in Christchurch dedicated to alleviating food insecurity among primary school children in Canterbury. This funding will enable Full Bellies to expand its reach by providing nutritious meals to a greater number of children who do not qualify for government food support.

Full Bellies currently partners with 25 schools and delivers over 1,200 lunch bags each week. Each bag contains a full day’s worth of nutrition for children, consisting of morning tea, a fruit break, lunch, and an after-school snack, ensuring that children can focus on learning without the barrier of hunger. Meals are delivered discreetly to preserve the dignity of every child, allowing them to receive their food without stigma or disruption to their school day.

On the ground support is also a key part of the partnership between Grundfos and Full Bellies, with employees from Grundfos New Zealand office already actively contributing their time to support the charity by packing meals at its Christchurch Headquarters. Full Bellies’ volunteer base includes over 150 people, from home bakers to business leaders. Full Bellies’ trustee, Rochelle Waghorn, who is a registered nutritionist ensures that every lunch bag meets high standards for health, cultural appropriateness, and allergen safety.

Jase Keen, Country Director, Grundfos New Zealand said: “As a small Grundfos office on the other side of the world from our headquarters in Denmark, we are especially proud of the legacy we’ve built here in New Zealand since 1996, living and breathing our company values every day.

By partnering with Full Bellies and volunteering alongside their dedicated team, we’re helping to ensure that children in our community have access to nourishing meals and the dignity they deserve. Together, we are making a lasting impact on the wellbeing of children and families in Christchurch, and we’re delighted that this generous grant will help Full Bellies meet more families in need.”

Kate Pauling, Founder of Full Bellies said: “At Full Bellies, we aim to make a difference in the lives of children in New Zealand by removing the barrier of hunger to reduce child poverty in our community.

We are incredibly thankful to the Grundfos Foundation for their generous financial support, and to the Grundfos New Zealand team for their support on the ground. This grant means we can reach more children who would otherwise go without meals during their school day. Together, we’re building a community where every child feels valued and cared for”.

The grant to Full Bellies is part of the Grundfos Foundation’s Local Community Engagement Programme, which supports local projects where Grundfos employees volunteer both their time and skills to make a difference in their communities. Through this initiative, the Foundation empowers teams across the world to partner with Non-Governmental Organisations, institutions, authorities and initiatives in order to address pressing social challenges in their local communities.

The Grundfos Foundation is the principal owner of Grundfos and holds approximately 88% of the company’s share capital. Established by the founder of Grundfos, the Foundation’s core purpose is to ensure the healthy growth and long-term stability of the company whilst also supporting philanthropic initiatives that benefit communities around the world.

This unique ownership structure means that Grundfos is guided by more than pure commercial goals; it is driven by a commitment to sustainability, innovation and social responsibility. The Foundation’s stewardship allows Grundfos to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solutions, while also empowering projects such as Full Bellies that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.