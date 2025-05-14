Halstead the latest town to receive a new banking hub
Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers. When opened, the hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.
In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks work on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.
Halstead’s recommendation follows a community request to LINK, which determined that the town requires additional cash services to support local businesses and banking customers. To date, LINK has recommended 225 banking hubs across the UK.
The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and start to look for potential sites.
Halstead is the fifth banking hub to be recommended in Essex. With Rochford opening in 2021 and new hubs set to open in Billericay, Maldon and Saffron Walden. There are now 158 banking hubs open across the UK.
Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, LINK:“While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on cash and use face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Halstead. There are over 150 hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Halstead banking hub will provide a vital service for the local community and high street.”
James Cleverly, MP for Braintree: “This is welcome news for Halstead. Access to banking services is vital for many residents, especially older people and small businesses. This new hub will provide a much-needed lifeline and keep our high street thriving.”
Anyone can contact LINK at this website: https://www.link.co.uk/initiatives/bank-branch-closures/
Additionally, to check for your nearest free access to cash point, you can download the app or visit the Cash Locator tool here: https://www.link.co.uk/consumers/locator/