Halstead the latest town to receive a new banking hub

LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has today announced that Halstead will be the latest town in Essex to benefit from a new banking hub. This recommendation follows a community request for an access to cash review from a local resident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers. When opened, the hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks work on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halstead’s recommendation follows a community request to LINK, which determined that the town requires additional cash services to support local businesses and banking customers. To date, LINK has recommended 225 banking hubs across the UK.

User (UGC) Submitted

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and start to look for potential sites.

Halstead is the fifth banking hub to be recommended in Essex. With Rochford opening in 2021 and new hubs set to open in Billericay, Maldon and Saffron Walden. There are now 158 banking hubs open across the UK.

Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, LINK:“While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on cash and use face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Halstead. There are over 150 hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Halstead banking hub will provide a vital service for the local community and high street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree: “This is welcome news for Halstead. Access to banking services is vital for many residents, especially older people and small businesses. This new hub will provide a much-needed lifeline and keep our high street thriving.”

Anyone can contact LINK at this website: https://www.link.co.uk/initiatives/bank-branch-closures/

Additionally, to check for your nearest free access to cash point, you can download the app or visit the Cash Locator tool here: https://www.link.co.uk/consumers/locator/