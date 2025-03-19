Hampshire business encourages women to explore careers in construction

To mark Women's History Month, Lauren Knowlton-Jones, Contract Manager and Commercial Manager at PAH Building & Construction is encouraging more women to consider careers in the built environment.

Lauren Knowlton-Jones has been with Hampshire-based PAH Building & Construction for 18 months, joining the team with an extensive 20 years of experience in the sector.

Lauren first discovered the construction industry after her best friend introduced her to quantity surveying 20 years ago. “He explained to me how to build and measure service access pits, and I found it fascinating! It’s strange to think you walk through life and over pavements, without giving a second thought to what’s beneath them.

“I enjoyed the mathematical and technical element, and I also enjoy problem solving and being outdoors, so decided to pursue a career in Quantity Surveying.

Lauren Knowlton-Jones

"I approached several companies and told them I had enrolled myself into university and asked if they would support me through my course. It took me two years, and I was interviewed by a couple big contractors who told me, “We’ve had a woman on the team before, it doesn’t really work.” Lauren adds.

“It was tough going, but I eventually secured a position with a local contractor, that had a fantastic training scheme,” Lauren spent six months working with trades on site, undertaking steel work, drainage and carpentry to gain a breadth of hands-on experience and understand the value of works.

Now a Contract Manager and Commercial Manager at PAH Building and Construction, Lauren is working across a variety of different projects with no two days the same she says: “I’m kept busy with everything from reroofing and installing external wall insulation on occupied houses for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and I am also working on two insurance projects to restore homes severely affected by fire and flood damage.”

“I joined PAH as they share a similar approach to valuing relationships with sub-contractors, clients and residents and more recently, we’ve been hosting site visits for young college students which has been really fulfilling. I love working with passionate people, so it’s fantastic to see the students get excited and ask questions.”

Lauren Knowlton - Jones

A widening skills gap and lack of people joining the construction industry has caused widespread concern for the future of the sector to meet demand. To encourage the next generation, PAH Building & Construction has partnered with Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) to provide hands on experience and educational site visits to its retrofitting and insurance projects.

“Experience is key and there is a place for everyone in this industry, if you have the commitment. My advice would be don’t be deterred from what you love doing.” Lauren adds. “I have found my place in the construction sector. I make a conscious effort with anyone I meet, to value and acknowledge everyone as equal peers. It’s a tough industry to be in as a woman but working as a qualified women in a team of experts is rewarding. There is great opportunity for everyone, regardless of background, to become skilled and be supported in their development and the industry.

Mark Cuttriss, Director at PAH Building & Construction said: “Lauren is a true asset to the team and has brought a breadth of experience with her from a wide-reaching career in the industry. With over a quarter of a million workers needed in the construction industry by 2028 [1], it has never been so important for us to encourage the next generation to explore the varied opportunities available to them.

“PAH is keen to support all new entrants into the construction industry, including women and younger people, by providing valuable construction experience. We’re looking forward to welcoming an apprentice into our team this year and continuing our partnership with local Basingstoke College of Technology to help students hone their passion for the sector.”

To find out more about PAH Building & Construction, visit the website.

[1] CITB, Over 2500,000 extra construction workers required by 2028 to meet demand