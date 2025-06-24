Hampshire women's charity breathes new life into Dickens

Artwork created for the Black Out Poetry Project

The Black Out Poetry Project invited clients and staff at Advance Women's Centre in Portsmouth to create a new piece of writing, such as a poem or quotes, by covering up words in Oliver Twist by Dickens, who was a local man – born in the city.

The project was the brainchild of Charli Street, a Portsmouth local whose organisation Think Big Do Bigger CIC runs wellbeing workshops in the community.

Advance Hampshire, which supports women engaged with the criminal justice system, was selected to take part in the project alongside other charitable organisations in the area.

The women’s word creations formed part of an exhibition at Portsmouth’s Victoria Park and will also be included in a forthcoming book.

Lied M, activities co-ordinator at Advance’s Hampshire Centre, said: “This was an amazing project that we were all so proud to be part of. It’s not often the activities of our centre get to be included in a community exhibition or published in a book!”

Charli Streete, director and founder of Think Big Do Bigger, said: “The Black Out Poetry Project was designed to offer a simple, accessible way for people to explore their creativity while engaging with literature. But what emerged was something deeper - beyond art or poetry - it became a powerful tool for self-expression.

“Through the act of blacking out and highlighting words, participants found their voice, especially those who don’t always feel heard. I'm so grateful to have shared this creative space with the amazing individuals at Advance Charity.”

Charli has previously worked with Advance’s Hampshire Women’s Centre, bringing a Mindful Art workshop to staff and clients.