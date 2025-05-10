Hampshire's Megan makes screen debut in royal video

Lydia Alty is a young Royal Reporter

Megan Downer, a vibrant newcomer from Hampshire, is set to make her screen debut in a brand-new royal-themed project led by 20-year-old YouTuber and royal journalist Lydia Alty.

The video — part of the Royal Reporter Lydia platform — premieres on May 21 and is already being hailed as an inspiring, youth-led celebration of royal history made for the next generation.

Known locally for her boundless energy and love of performing, Megan is reportedly always dancing, singing, and acting — a triple threat in the making. Her natural charisma and infectious enthusiasm made her an obvious choice for Lydia Alty, who personally selected the young talent for this exciting project.

The video forms part of a wider initiative to make royal stories more relatable and engaging for children and young people. Megan joins a dynamic cast that includes rising star Michael Agar from West Sussex, Darcy Tosun, Iris Poole, Addie Rose, Edoardo, and Preston Elliott from London, and brings her own unique sparkle to the screen.

On set, she’s already being praised for how she thrives in front of the camera. As well as that she will join Yorkshire stars, Eliza Hunter, Harrison Turner Hazel and Maximillian Cherry to name a few of her co stars.

Lydia Alty, who turned 20 on 5th May 2025, continues to grow her influence across digital platforms. Her Royal Reporter Lydia brand has reached over half a million people across social media, with individual videos racking up more than 7 million views globally.

As one of the UK’s youngest royal journalists, her blend of accessible storytelling and youth empowerment has made her a standout voice in the world of royal media.

With fresh talent like Megan Downer at the forefront, this upcoming royal video promises to bring a burst of energy, creativity, and heart — and offers young audiences a modern way to connect with tradition.