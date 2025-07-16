Happy 20th Birthday to Shepton Mallet Hospital

Shepton Mallet Hospital at 20

Shepton Mallet’s local hospital has reached a major milestone this week, celebrating 20 years of delivering high quality healthcare to the community.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night, staff from Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, welcomed patients past and present and local guests to a milestone celebration evening - which celebrated its delivery of outstanding, patient-centred healthcare to the local community and wider parts of the south west for two decades.

The hospital first opened its doors on 15 July 2005 as a small NHS treatment centre designed to reduce waiting times for routine procedures. Since then, it has grown into one of the South West’s most trusted providers of both NHS and private care. Now offering a wide range of surgical and diagnostic services - from orthopaedics and cataracts to gynaecology, hernia and varicose vein treatments - the hospital continues to lead with shorter wait times and a patient-first approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year alone, the hospital has received 19,650 patient referrals, performed 9,028 surgical procedures, completed 14,411 diagnostic tests, and delivered 33,248 outpatient appointments, including 3,516 minor procedures. This equates to over 12,500 surgical and non-surgical treatments - a reflection of the hospital’s expanding role and growing impact.

Hospital Director, Catherine Farr

Hospital Director, Catherine Farr, said: “It’s inspiring to look back on how far we’ve come. What started as a small centre has grown into a high-performing hospital. We’re proud to deliver the majority of our care through the NHS, while also offering faster access through our private service, Wellsoon private health care from Practice Plus Group. Through every change, our mission has remained the same: to deliver excellent care, quickly and with dignity.”

Over two decades, the hospital’s expansion includes a dedicated Ophthalmology suite and its latest construction project to open a modular wing later this year, further increasing clinical capacity. The team has also grown significantly, with a long-serving, committed workforce driving its success.

Claire Regester, Secondary Care Resuscitation Lead and Operating Department Practitioner, joined in the early years and has been with the hospital for 17 years. “I’ve worked in both the NHS and independent sector and this place stands out. It’s the people and the culture. I’ve had fantastic support here, and I’ve seen so many of my colleagues grow their careers too. I’ll probably retire from here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sentiment is shared by many of its staff. Heidi Soderlin, Head of Clinical Services, who also celebrates 20 years’ service at the hospital, said: “When I joined in 2005, I had no idea how much I’d grow. Every time I was ready for more, the next step was here. I never needed to look elsewhere.”

20 year milestone for local hospital!

Operations Manager, Charmaine Clegg, began as a bank healthcare assistant when her children were young. “I moved from the wards to reception, then into bookings and patient services. In 2020, I became Operations Manager. I’ve had amazing mentors and real opportunities to grow.”

For patients, the impact and feedback remains positive, echoed by eye patient Peter Kerby, 74. He credits the hospital’s Ophthalmology team with saving his sight: “I’ve had 43 injections for Wet-AMD. Without them, I’d be blind. The care has been exceptional.”

The hospital has also achieved external recognition, earning Gold accreditation for Aseptic No Touch Technique ANTT , Bronze Provider status from the National Joint Registry, and a consistent ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Practice Plus Group’s other 11 hospitals and surgical centres nationwide, its Shepton Mallet hospital also treats private patients through its Wellsoon private healthcare service. Private patients can book directly without a GP referral, with surgery available within 4–6 weeks of seeing a consultant.

As Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet looks to the future, a modernisation programme is underway to expand and improve theatres, outpatient areas, and diagnostic services. But the hospital’s heart remains unchanged.

“We’ve built something special here,” said Catherine Farr. “It’s not just the treatments or the stats -it’s the people, the commitment, and the belief that everyone deserves high-quality care, delivered with compassion. That’s what we’ve done for 20 years. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Private patients can book consultations directly with Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, and NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet is located at Old Wells Road, Shepton Mallet, Somerset BA4 4LP.