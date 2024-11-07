Happy times by Thames as Staines nursery impresses Ofsted

The Thames Club Day Nursery and Pre-school in Staines is celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ in all areas following an Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handily situated close to the town centre with excellent transport links to London, the setting is one of 106 operated by Partou in the UK following the recent merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the Partou banner.

In her report, the Ofsted inspector observes that children at The Thames Club are “keen to enter the nursery with their parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She writes: “Staff and their key children demonstrate strong bonds with each other. This enables children to feel secure with these familiar adults.”

Children and team members at The Thames Club in Staines celebrating the Ofsted report which rated the setting ‘Good’ in all areas

The inspector notes that “children throughout the nursery receive encouragement to develop their communication and build on their independence and social skills.” She adds: “Children make good progress. The provider understands what they want children to learn and provides a curriculum to engage children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Management at the setting is warmly praised for having “a clear overview of the nursery.” The report continues: “It has a good understanding of what is working well and explains the improvements already being embedded to support staff's practice and outcomes for children further. Management is clear of its responsibilities to protect children, and staff with key roles for safeguarding implement these procedures appropriately.”

Together with a tour of all areas of the nursery, observations of the quality of education being provided and a review of relevant documentation, the Ofsted inspection included conversations with children, families and team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her adjudication, the inspector commends team members for being “good role models” with the children receiving “clear guidance on what is expected of them.”

Partnerships with families are described as “strong.” The inspector writes: “Parents are happy with the information they receive from staff, during daily discussions or through the online app.”

And the “open and positive culture around safeguarding” at The Thames Club is applauded for putting “children's interests first.”

Nicola Walker, The Thames Club Nursery Manager, said: “We are proud of our nursery and the outcome of the inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together with a large outdoor space where the children can enjoy a sense of adventure whilst connecting with nature, The Thames Club has a wonderfully resourced indoor environment with age-dedicated playrooms to support the different stages of development.

“As a team, we enjoy being part of the children’s development as they transition through the rooms, grow in confidence and prepare to start school.

“As a childcare professional for more than a decade, it is really satisfying that the passion we have for what we do has been recognised in such a positive way by Ofsted.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “As a Partou nursery, The Thames Club adopts a personalised approach for each child, taking great care to plan learning activities that reflect their natural needs and interests.

“As the Ofsted report highlights so clearly, the manner in which Nicola and her team conduct themselves is inspiring and highly impactful on the children.”