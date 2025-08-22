Hard work pays off! William de Ferrers students celebrate GCSE results

James Donaldson, Executive Headteacher at William de Ferrers, said: “We are tremendously proud of this year’s cohort and their achievements. As a school, we strive to ensure that every child is equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed both academically and personally. This year’s cohort has demonstrated high levels of both attainment and personal development and should be proud of themselves. We have seen them grow and develop into academically able, creative, critical thinkers who are ready to make a difference in their community. For those who are not joining us in the sixth form, we are sad to see you go. I wish everyone the best of luck as they take their next steps.”