Hard work pays off! William de Ferrers students celebrate GCSE results

This year’s outcomes build on last year’s strong results, and students have achieved fantastic results in Art & Design, Biology, Chemistry, Graphic Design, Physics and Music. Excellent results in English Language, English Literature and Maths have led to greater success for the vast majority of students.
Highlights from this year include:
- Leah C. achieved six Grade 9s, two Grade 6’s and a Distinction* in BTEC Construction. Leah plans to continue to William de Ferrers’ Sixth Form to study Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Maths at A Level
- Jamie B. achieved seven GCSEs at grades 7-9 and three grade 6s. He is going to study Geography, Maths, Further Maths and History at William de Ferrers’ Sixth Form
- Noah R. achieved two Grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s, two grade 6s and three grade 5s. Noah plans to study Geography, History, Maths and Further Maths at A Level
James Donaldson, Executive Headteacher at William de Ferrers, said: “We are tremendously proud of this year’s cohort and their achievements. As a school, we strive to ensure that every child is equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed both academically and personally. This year’s cohort has demonstrated high levels of both attainment and personal development and should be proud of themselves. We have seen them grow and develop into academically able, creative, critical thinkers who are ready to make a difference in their community. For those who are not joining us in the sixth form, we are sad to see you go. I wish everyone the best of luck as they take their next steps.”
Celebrating their results, Ozgur C., a student at William de Ferrers who achieved four grade 8s, said: “I am extremely happy with my results, especially my overall high average grade. I am looking forward to carrying on my studies at William de Ferrers”.
To learn more about William de Ferrers, visit: wdf.school