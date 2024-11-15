HC-One care homes mark International Men’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One care homes across the UK are marking International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, which aims to raise awareness of men’s wellbeing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HC-One resident’s wellbeing is a key focus and colleagues create an atmosphere of fun and inclusion through running a weekly programme of events which incorporate residents’ hobbies.

Colleagues at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home in Haslington, Crewe in Cheshire, made a resident’s desire to go fishing again come true. Resident Brian Halfpenny, 81, who has lived at Primrose House since February 2024, expressed his goal to go fishing again, after being a keen fisherman when he was younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian could often be found on the water edge fishing in Cheshire. Craig Joinson, Nursing Assistant at Primrose House Care Home, is also a very keen fisherman and he decided to help arrange a trip out for Brian to turn his dream of going out to fish again into a reality.

Riverside View - Resident Tommy Briggs

Head Housekeeper and Minibus Driver, Cem Balcikli, and Brian collected their fishing rods, tackle and bait as well as a packed lunch to go on a fishing trip to Nantwich canal. Colleagues accompanied Brian to Nantwich canal, where he proceeded to catch six fish and outshined the amount caught by staff members.

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, stated: “We were delighted to be able to make Brian’s dream of going fishing again come true. Simple pleasures such as enjoying favourite pastimes are important to our residents and we do everything possible to make these wishes come true.”

At HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, in Dundee, Tayside, the team have helped a resident to get back on a motorcycle as part of a nostalgic experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Briggs, a resident at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, enjoyed a visit from a motorcycle group after he revealed his passion for motorbikes when speaking to staff at the home. Tommy, who has lived at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home for a year-and-a-half, told staff about how he used to ride motorcycles himself.

Leighton Court - George Foukes (left) and resident, George Price (right)

Following this, Nurse Francine Morrison had the idea of contacting the Dundee Scooter Review (DSR) and asked them to come along and see Tommy. Willie Hools better known as Hoolie, who is Head of the DSR, showed Tommy and the other residents the motorcycle, and asked Tommy if he wanted to take a seat.

The visit from the DSR was more than just a day with motorbikes for Tommy – it was a reconnection with a former hobby, and a powerful reminder that it is never too late to rekindle an old passion.

The team at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home are proud to go the extra mile for their residents, no matter their age or abilities. The team are committed to delivering person-centred care for residents living at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Briggs, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, said: “I never thought I would sit on a bike again; I cannot believe this! Thank you so much.”

Primrose House - Resident Brian Halfpenny

Clair McDonald, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Riverside View Care Home, commented: “We are always promoting person centred care, and the wellbeing of every resident is at the centre of it. We are so pleased Tommy could get back on a motorcycle again. To say there wasn’t a dry eye was an understatement.”

At HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home located in Wirral, Merseyside, resident, George Price, aged 95 years old, has marked International Men’s Day by talking about the importance of staying connected and in touch with friends.

Building friendships helps to improve mood and wellbeing, and George has been reflecting on his 90-year friendship with his beloved friend, also named George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Price and George Foukes, who is also 95 years old, both met in their childhood as small children at the age of five years old when they both lived in the same street in Seacombe, Wirral.

HC-One’s Leighton Court resident George Price, who is a couple of months older than his friend of 90 years, George Foukes, revealed that he remembers them both being small boys playing outside, running up and down the street.

George Price, resident at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, said: “As you grow up and become older, friends come and go, and there may be times when you don’t see each other as much. However, me and my friend George have always kept in touch, and he rings me on the phone most evenings.

“George and I have created so many memories together over the years but one thing I have cherished about my friendship with George, is getting to know him and watch him grow up. There was always something new to learn about my friend, George, he’s an interesting character!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what the secret was to friendship, George Price stated: “Knowing nice people is key! You choose who your friends are, and they are an extension of you. Choosing friends who share similar values, morals and qualities to you is important.”