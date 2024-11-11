HC-One care homes mark World Kindness Day

HC-One care homes across the UK are celebrating World Kindness Day on November 13, 2024, by highlighting and appreciating the good deeds care colleagues do to spread positivity and kindness to others through simple acts of kindness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Senior Carer Jo Walker showed that her kind caring nature is reserved for both residents and those in the local community.

When Jo arrived at work one day, she witnessed a lady laying on the floor of the car park after a fall. Jo jumped into action and pulled her car over to assist the lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo used her calming nature to provide the lady with reassurance and supported the lady in a time of need by ensuring she was able to return home safely.

June Sheasby, resident at Chaseview Care Home

The following day after the accident, the lady returned to HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home to pass on her thanks and gratitude to Jo by giving her a box of chocolates as a thank you gift.

Jo Walker, Senior Carer at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, commented:

“Caring is caring no matter whom it is, I’m always happy to help and assist others when they are in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Gill, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said:

Gloria Farnell, resident at Chaseview Care Home

“We are all very proud of Jo for her quick thinking and her caring nature.”

Residents at HC-One’s Chaseview Care Home in Burntwood, Staffordshire, are celebrating World Kindness Day by discussing what kindness means to them. Residents discussed with each other what kindness personally means to them and wrote their statements down on a piece of paper.

When asked what kindness means to him, resident Anthony Robbins, aged 85, who lives at HC-One’s Chaseview Care Home, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kindness to me is being given a cup of coffee in the morning with a nice smile from someone who cares.”

Staff at Charters Court Care Home's Soup and Roll event

Resident Gloria Farnell, aged 97, who lives at HC-One’s Chaseview Care Home, stated:

“My father always used to say good manners is having consideration for other people.”

Resident June Sheasby, aged 82, who lives at HC-One’s Chaseview Care Home, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being kind means doing things for other automatically without expecting something in return.”

Charters Court Care Home's Soup and Roll event

HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home in East Grinstead, West Sussex, has opened their doors to the local community to spread kindness and help tackle loneliness and social exclusion.

The team at HC-One’s Charters Court Care Home decided to assist and help those within their local community by offering free ‘soup and roll’ drop-in sessions at the home for pensioners to come and enjoy together.

Every Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm in October, November and December, the care home has invited pensioners to pop in for some warmth and enjoy a bowl of homemade soup and a bread roll, whilst also providing them with the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HC-One’s Charters Court’s Head Chef, Sue Williams, provides a different homemade soup each week for members of the elderly community to enjoy, while their wellbeing team is on hand to provide support and engage visitors by having a good chat.

HC-One’s Charters Court’s Home Manager, Melanie Wightman, said:

“Loneliness can be a huge problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder and the dark nights draw in. Our doors are always open to welcome new friends to the home.”