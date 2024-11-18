HC-One care homes take part in fundraising activities for BBC’s Children In Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One care homes across the UK took part in fundraising activities on Friday, November 15, to raise vital funds for BBC’s Children in Need.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At HC-One’s St Margaret’s Care Home in Crossgate, County Durham, colleagues, and residents hosted a coffee morning to raise funds for BBC’s Children In Need. The money raised from the Children In Need themed coffee morning will go towards funding vital projects and charities that support children who need help.

The home was decorated especially for the occasion and joined by relatives and members of the local community. Staff and relatives baked and donated an array of scrumptious goods for the coffee morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Savage, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Margaret’s Care Home, commented:

Abermill Care Home resident taking part in Children In Need arts and crafts session

“The coffee morning was a great success, and it was lovely to have members of the local community in attendance for such a worthy cause.

“Everyone had a lot of fun baking the cakes and eating them too. Thank you to everyone who took the time to come to the Coffee Morning and helped raise funds for BBC’s Children In Need.”

Residents at HC-One’s Abermill Care Home in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, had a fun-filled day of arts and crafts activities to mark Children In Need. Residents painted their very own Pudsey Bear plates and drawings on the well-known yellow bear character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the arts and crafts session, residents received a visit from children at Nant Y Parc Primary School. The young children assisted residents with their Children In Need masterpieces and treated residents to a rendition of their upcoming Christmas concert. In addition to taking part in a Children In Need arts and crafts session, the home also hosted a Children In Need PJ Day and took part in some baking to raise funds for Children In Need.

Abermill Care Home residents taking part in Children In Need arts and crafts session

Christine Tipper, Home Manager at HC-One Wales’s Abermill Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the children from Nant Y Parc Primary School to Abermill Care Home to spend time with our residents. Building intergenerational relationships is realty important and beneficial to both our residents and the children, learning from each other.

“The children even surprised residents by singing some of the Christmas Carols they’d been learning for their school’s Christmas concert which residents thoroughly loved and enjoyed joining in with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both our residents and the children from Nant Y Parc enjoyed taking part in Children In Need arts and crafts to create their very own Pudsey bear creations.”

Abermill Care Home resident taking part in Children In Need arts and crafts session

At HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, in Cramlington, Northumberland, residents and colleagues welcomed Pudsey to mark this year’s Children In Need event.

Pudsey, along with Wellbeing Coordinator, Ann Callan, went on a tour of the home meeting residents, colleagues and visitors, with Pudsey giving everyone a huge hug.

For many, the opportunity to meet Pudsey was a nostalgic and touching moment, bringing back memories, smiles and even a few happy tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Callan, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hartford Court, commented:

“Everyone was thrilled to see Pudsey and he brought lots of smiles and laughter to our home! Even our colleagues were excited to get a photo with him.”