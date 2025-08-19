Healthcare firm backs Berkshire Banshees wheelchair rugby

Lisa Cook from Invacare with Head Coach Sally and Berkshire Banshees team player

Global mobility and healthcare manufacturer Invacare announced a special partnership with local wheelchair rugby club, the Berkshire Banshees, this week.

Invacare, one of the world’s largest producers of wheelchairs were excited to back the rugby team at this weekend’s Superhero Tri powered by Marvel in Windsor, held at Dorney Lake. Superhero Tri is the UK’s only all-accessible triathlon.

Invacare supported the Banshees rugby team by providing triathlon entry, setting up a demonstration area with free wheelchair rugby activities for all attendees, and is now exploring future collaborations to further amplify the club’s important work.

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby recognises the Berkshire Banshees as Berkshire’s first and only wheelchair rugby team. The club trains at Blue Coat School in Reading and currently has over 20 team members across adult and junior teams.

Grateful for the partnership and backing of Invacare, Sally Sycha, Head Coach for the Berkshire Banshees, said: “The Banshees are incredibly thankful to Invacare for making it possible for us to showcase wheelchair rugby at events like the Superhero Series on Saturday. Thanks to their backing, we are able to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire more people with disabilities to get involved.

“Wheelchair rugby is so much more than a sport - it’s about community, confidence, and showing what’s possible. For many of our players, including myself, it’s been life changing. That first moment in a chair can feel daunting, but almost instantly, people go from nervous to saying, ‘let’s go again.’

“With the right support, especially from partners like Invacare, we can keep opening those doors and give more people the chance to find something that turns their life around.”

Marking the second year of Invacare’s involvement in the Superhero Tri, this year’s event saw over 4,000 participants take part in exciting challenges designed to be fully inclusive and encouraging all to swim, cycle, and push their way to the finish.

Everyday superheroes were joined on the day by numerous famous faces, including Alex Brooker, Clare Balding, Sophie Christiansen and a whole host of other inspiring celebrities.

Superhero Series was founded by Team GB Paralympian Sophie Warner in 2016, and their flagship event, the Superhero Tri, has grown every year.

Lisa Cook, Marketing Manager at Invacare UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the Berkshire Banshees. The way they raise awareness of disability sport, especially wheelchair rugby, is inspiring. Their commitment makes a real difference in the community, and at Invacare, we are delighted to support the impact they create in Berkshire.

“Our mission at Invacare is Making Life’s Experiences Possible, and the Superhero Tri event alongside our partnership with the Berkshire Banshees is a perfect expression of that. It’s a celebration of ability, determination and inclusion, giving everyone the chance to take part and shine.”