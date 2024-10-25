Heart of Worcestershire College announces Open Event across all campuses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heart of Worcestershire Colleg is opening its doors to prospective students, parents and the wider community next month, to showcase its broad range of courses and top-class facilities.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Event, from 11am to 2pm on Saturday November 9th, takes place across HoW’s Bromsgrove, Redditch, and Worcester campuses, and is a great opportunity to explore the wide variety of courses from; post 16 full-time courses, apprenticeships to higher education. Subjects on offer include Health and Beauty, Performing Arts, Travel & Tourism, Hospitality & Catering, Engineering, Automotive, Plumbing, and Construction.

There will be the chance to speak directly with course tutors, tour the industry leading facilities and learn about the academic and personal support available to all students.

Worcester Campus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catering at HoW College

Spread across multiple sites, the Worcester campus caters to courses in Performing Arts, Hair & Beauty, Computing & IT, Healthcare Science, Hospitality & Catering, and Engineering. Additionally, it boasts dedicated centres for Plumbing, Automotive, and Construction at the Duckworth Centre of Engineering. The Worcester Campus consists of the All Saints Building, St Dunstan’s Building, St Andrew’s Building, Cathedral Building, and the Duckworth Centre of Engineering.

Bromsgrove Campus

Known for its vocational focus, Bromsgrove caters for students interested in everything from Art & Design to Engineering, Media Production, Automotive, Computing & IT, Apprenticeships, and Games Design.

Redditch Campus

Hair and Beauty courses are one of the many options at HoW College

The Peakman Street campus offers a broad range of subjects including Healthcare Science, Public Services, Hospitality & Catering, Hair & Beauty, Business, Health & Social Care, Sports, and Travel & Tourism. Redditch campus also supports adult learners through Access to Higher Education and Inclusive Learning programs. The Alliance House site specialises in Construction training.

Michelle Dowse, Principle and Chief Executive Officer at HoW College, said: “Our Open Event is the perfect way for students to experience the breadth and depth of what HoW College has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a huge range of subjects to choose from, we are confident there is something for everyone at one of our four campuses. Wherever students are based, we’re committed to supporting every learner to find the right course that fits their future aspirations, as well as giving the skills they need for employment."

HoW College is encouraging all attendees to pre-register online; to book your place, visit: https://www.howcollege.ac.uk/about/open-events/november-open-event-2024/

For more information about Heart of Worcestershire College, visit https://www.howcollege.ac.uk/