Heart of Worcestershire College celebrates Chamber of Commerce awards win

By Jon Perks
Contributor
11 minutes ago
The HoW College team celebrating their win at the awards ceremonyplaceholder image
The HoW College team celebrating their win at the awards ceremony
Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) was one of the big winners at this year’s Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, after being awarded with ‘Commitment to the Community’ at the gala dinner, held at Worcester Arena.

Michelle Dowse, Principal and Chief Executive of HoW College, commented:“We’re incredibly proud to receive this award, which reflects the hard work, passion, and commitment of both our staff and students. As an anchor institution in Worcestershire, we’re dedicated to supporting the local communities we serve, so it’s truly rewarding to have our outreach and community engagement recognised in this way.”

HoW College’s awards submission highlighted a series of community-focused initiatives and programmes, including adult community courses; a unique partnership with National Star to deliver specialist education to learners in Worcestershire; a collaboration with Environmental Rangers at Fort Royal Park; and a long-standing partnership at Avoncroft Museum of Historic Buildings in Bromsgrove which has provided SEN students with practical experience in horticulture and groundwork.

HoW College was shortlisted for the award alongside Community Housing; Friends of Isaac’s Food Bank; Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service; Milford Research and Consultancy Limited; and Severn Arts.

