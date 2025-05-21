This is the bhangrad up moment a heavily pregnant doctor expecting twins motivates mums-to-be to keep dancing to stay healthy.

Women's health expert Dr Sonam Dayah filmed herself dancing to a Bollywood hit alongside Indian choreographer Adil Khan as a practical lesson on healthy pregnancies.

Dr Dayah, wearing a crop top and cycling shorts with her massive baby bump proudly on show matches him step for step on the high energy bhangra routine filmed in Leicester.

The clip, shot on May 2, shows eight months pregnant Dr Dayah working up a sweat to the hit Indian movie tune 'Ding Dong Ding Dole'.

Speaking to Newsflash, Dr Dayah explained: "There appears to be a lot of fear-mongering and stigma around exercise and keeping physically active in pregnancy. I hope this video helps to educate and empower women to make informed choices."

And she dismissed some critics' claims that mums-to-be should be wrapped up in cotton wool.

She said: "Physical activity during pregnancy does not increase the risk of miscarriage, low birth weight, or early delivery."

But Dr Dayah added: "It’s important, however, to consult your healthcare provider before beginning or continuing any exercise routine. I don't feel that I am some sort of social media influencer. This video has very unexpectedly gone viral for me.

"Exercise is not just about physical health—it's also a way to feel confident, strong, and empowered."

Some watchers raised eyebrows at her wearing figure-hugging gymwear and putting her baby bump on show.

Sonam Dayah dances while pregnant with twins in Leicester, UK, on 2 May 2025. At the time, she was eight months pregnant.

But Dr Dayah said: "What I choose to wear reflects what makes me feel comfortable in my skin."

The medic said many of the fears and warnings from watchers came from out-of-date cultural attitudes.

She explained: "Being UK-based myself, it has been a real eye opener reading the comments being left by a predominantly Indian audience."

But the video was a massive hit with thousands of watchers and Bollywood stars.

Indian actress Bhagyashree Limaye said in Instagram: "My my my.!!!!.. U are amazing... though my heart was in my mouth.. you just made it look so easy.

"God bless you with health and strength. Love to you and your little ones. Kudos girl."

And another star Anjali Anand added: "This is LEGENDARY stuff. Ma’am you are a LEGEND."

A third Instagram watcher '@mohitsikka' said: "Power woman! Who says you have to stop living just because you're pregnant?"

And another watcher wrote: "Baby is definitely going to be a dancer."