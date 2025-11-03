Heck! The 'life-saver bus' bringing North Yorkshire folk together

Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright with the HECK! Bus

Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright has hailed a community bus project a life-saver as it celebrates a year of tackling rural isolation and loneliness by bringing people together.

The HECK! Community Bus is celebrating its first anniversary this month, marking a year of transforming lives, tackling loneliness, and connecting communities across North Yorkshire nearly every day of the week.

Launched in October 2024, the HECK! Community Bus has completed 107 trips in its first year, including visits by schools, local charities, and scenic days out, helping hundreds of residents from all walks of life get out, connect, and make new memories.

Behind the wheel are a team of volunteer drivers, whose kindness and commitment have made the project possible. Among them is Matty Lewis (37) from The Fortus Foundation, the youngest driver on the rota, who was inspired to get involved after reading about The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright, make an appeal for volunteers earlier this year. Peter has been working with the HECK! Community team since the launch.

The project’s success comes amid growing concern over rural isolation, with research from the Rural Services Network showing that people living in rural areas are nearly twice as likely to experience loneliness due to limited transport links, fewer local services, and social barriers. The HECK! Community Bus is helping to break those barriers, offering everything from day trips for older residents to school visits, charity excursions, and community celebrations.

Peter Wright, The Yorkshire Vet, praised the bus and its volunteers for the difference they’ve made:

“The HECK! Community Bus is a great example of community spirit in action. In rural Yorkshire, isolation and loneliness can be a real challenge, but this bus has become a lifeline, connecting people across generations, from schoolchildren to seniors. It’s heart-warming to see so many volunteers, like Matty, stepping forward to help their neighbours and make a real difference.”

Over the past year, the bus has supported local schools including Pickhill, Mowbray, and Moorside, as well as charities such as Community Works, Scott’s Creative, and Visit Masham. It has taken passengers to destinations ranging from Whitby and Saltburn-by-the-Sea to York Christmas Markets and Ripon Cathedral’s Carol Concert, offering experiences, companionship, and a sense of belonging.

Becky Keeble, HECK!’s Community Ambassador, said the impact has been remarkable:

“When we launched the HECK! Community Bus a year ago, we hoped it would make life a little easier for people in our community. What we didn’t expect was just how many friendships, memories, and connections it would create. We’ve seen everyone, from schoolchildren to retirees, travelling together and sharing stories.”

Since its very first outing, a community walk at Lancaster Castle on 24 October 2024, the bus has completed 18 trips in 2024 and an impressive 89 trips in 2025, with more planned in the months ahead. Even HECK! staff have borrowed it for volunteering days, further strengthening ties between the business and the communities it supports.

As the HECK! Community Bus heads into its second year, the team is planning new collaborations with local schools, charities, and community groups to continue tackling isolation and spreading a little Yorkshire kindness.

To find out more or volunteer please email [email protected] or give HECK! a call on 01845 567 709.