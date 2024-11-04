Help for families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Milton Keynes to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Milton Keynes Salvation Army distributed gifts to more than 500 families and that included 1500 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Milton Keynes Salvation Army church leader, Joanna Keynes said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys until 09 December. Our age range is 0-16 years. People can drop their generous contributions on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday between 9:30am to 12noon.

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

People can also donate through The Entertainer’s Big Toy appeal. Customers can buy an extra toy to donate when they visit a store or shop online at TheToyShop.com. For each toy donated, The Entertainer will also add a toy, doubling the number for children who might go without. Each Entertainer store is connected with a local Salvation Army church or centre who will collect and distribute the toys as part of the wider Christmas Present Appeal.

There will be an opportunity to donate and support the appeal on Sunday, 8 December, 6pm at Christ the Cornerstone Church. The public is invited to join the Carols & Toys community carol service. People attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift that will be able to give to the appeal.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal