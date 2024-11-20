Help Palace Wood Primary in Maidstone win a playground

Pictured: Pupils from Palace Wood Primary School with its Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme collection box.

Palace Wood Primary School in Maidstone has signed up to take part in a nationwide recycling contest run by Sistema, experts in food storage and hydration, in partnership with recycling experts TerraCycle, to win a new playground.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is asking people in the Maidstone community to help them in their efforts to win the playground, by bringing their used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the school’s collection box. Used food storage containers and plastic bottles from any brand are accepted. The school collection box, located outside the main office on Ash Grove is open to the public between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday.

To participate in The Sistema® Recycled Playground Contest, Primary Schools such as Palace Wood Primary School in Maidstone signed up to the Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme. This is a free national recycling programme for all brands of used food storage containers and lids and plastic bottles and caps, which cannot be recycled through conventional kerbside recycling collections and would otherwise end up in landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school that collects the largest amount of used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to send back to TerraCycle to be recycled, will win the top prize; a playground with a frame made from 100% recycled material. The recycled playground will comprise two slides, an approach ramp with rope and a large joining platform amongst other features. Additionally, the winning and runner-up school will also both win a Sistema lunchbox and water bottle for each pupil. The winners will be announced in January 2025.

Pictured (left to right): Remi, Teddy, Mollie, Larna, and Lily from Palace Wood Primary School with their waste for the Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme.

Clare Kyte from Palace Wood Primary School commented: “We’re thrilled to be participating in this great contest from Sistema and we are calling on all members of the Maidstone community to help us be in with a chance of winning a brand-new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled waste. Simply bring any used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the drop-off location collection box outside the school office between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday. This really is a great initiative that will not only help our school but also our environment, whilst educating our pupils and the local community on the importance of recycling.”

Palace Wood Primary School will be able to monitor the amount of waste they have sent in for recycling and their efforts in the contest through a leaderboard on the Sistema® contest page on the TerraCycle website, which is updated on a monthly basis.

Members of the public can drop off used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the public access collection box located outside the school office on Ash Grove between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm Monday through Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the contest, or to view the full T&Cs, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/contests/the-sistema-recycled-playground-contest.

Alternatively, to find out more about Sistema® please visit www.sistemaplastics.com/uk or for more information on TerraCycle and its free recycling programmes such as the one with Sistema®, please visit www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/sistema-uk.