Heroic effort wins praise for festival backers

Heroics - volunteers met heroes on the Isle of Wight and all for a good cause

The organisers of the Isle of Wight's "fabulous" Festival of Heroes have expressed thanks to Red Funnel and Enable Law after raising valuable funds for the Daisy Chains charity.

More than 3,000 people showed their support for the charity when they headed to the County Showground in Northwood in July for a fun-filled weekend of family-friendly entertainment and activities.

Enable Law colleagues were there to greet visitors as were Transformers heroes, storybook favourites, as well as dinosaurs, princesses and other childhood heroes, and were treated to live shows and big top performances.

Festival of Heroes fundraising managers Mandy Fuller and Kellie Lawrence said that the event had raised more than £12,000 for Daisy Chains which supports children with long-term health issues.

And they were quick to pay tribute to Enable Law for backing the event through sponsorship and with staff on the ground.

Mandy said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Enable Law for their amazing sponsorship of our Festival of Heroes event.

"We had a fabulous weekend and raised vital funds for the charity which will allow us to continue the work we do with the families we support.

Kellie added: "It's fair to say that without sponsors like Enable Law we wouldn't be able to run the event in such a successful way.

"And we're already looking forward to working together again in the future to make sure that next summer's event is bigger and better than ever."

Isle of Wight-based Enable Law partner and personal injury specialist Darren O'Sullivan led the firm's volunteers who did their bit to make sure the event ran smoothly and was honoured to take part.

Darren said: “I was delighted that Enable Law was able to support this event. The Festival of Heroes is one of those events which make me proud to be able to say that I’m from the Isle of Wight.

“The Enable Law team rose to the occasion in more ways than one, getting involved in everything from stewarding to sponsoring slime workshops.

“We loved every minute of the festival which brought families together all in the name of a great cause – raising money for the Daisy Chains charity that support families with premature and disabled children on our wonderful island.”

Many activities were included in the ticket price, including a free Nerf arena, gaming bus, balloon modelling, toddler soft play, and arts and crafts. Additional attractions included inflatables, vintage amusements, pony rides, a climbing wall, and food and retail stalls as well as a dedicated toddler tent.