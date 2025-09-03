Hertfordshire archer beats ‘target panic’ with neuroscience-based therapy, and goes on to win UK title

A Hertfordshire field archer has credited a neuroscience-based therapy with helping her overcome a debilitating sporting condition and reclaim her competitive edge culminating in victory at the UK and Ireland Championships.

Jo Healey, Chairwoman of Women in International Field Archery and a member of Hertfordshire Police’s Wellbeing Team, had been struggling with “target panic,” a condition known among archers but rarely discussed.

“Target panic is a taboo subject,” she said. “You can tell when someone has it, their breathing isn’t steady, their hands shake, and the arrow goes before the bow is properly drawn.”

Jo’s difficulties began after a competition where psychological “mind games” unsettled her focus. Combined with work stress and alopecia, she found herself increasingly jittery each time she picked up her bow. “It got worse and worse. I was close to giving up,” she admitted.

After hypnotherapy failed to resolve the issue, Jo turned to psychotherapist Hannah Bailey, whom she had met at an emergency services wellbeing conference. Hannah specialises in BrainWorking Recursive Therapy (BWRT), a neuroscience-based therapeutic technique designed to rewire the brain’s responses to triggers. It works by interrupting unhelpful patterns and replacing them with calm, rational reactions, often in just a few sessions.

Over three sessions, Jo reported a dramatic improvement. “It was like fixing a computer full of gobbledygook, suddenly everything was clear again,” she said. Soon afterwards, she went on to claim the UK and Ireland Championships.

Hannah, who works with emergency services staff and sportspeople, said BWRT can often achieve results in one to four sessions. “It interrupts the brain’s automatic ‘fight or flight’ response before it takes hold, replacing it with a calmer reaction,” she explained.

Jo said she would recommend the therapy to others in sport or beyond. “Whether it’s target panic or any mental health challenge, it’s worth investing in yourself. With the right support, you can get back to doing what you love.”

To learn more about BWRT visit www.bwrt-professionals.com