High demand from local downsizers for homes at former airfield in Kings Hill.

Research from Zoopla reveals that one in five new build buyers are considering living in an apartment, increasing to one in four in London and the South East.[1]

England’s largest not-for-profit provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, Anchor, is helping meet this demand by building homes for the over-55 in Kings Hill, Kent. The Landings comprises 75 new luxury one and two-bedroom apartments, helping to bring much needed new homes to the area.

Homes at The Landings are proving popular with local downsizers, Anchor reports that one in three of its residents have moved from less than a mile away.

Providing a new community for people aged over 55, The Landings includes a range of on-site communal facilities including a beauty salon, landscaped gardens, seated patio area and on-site café (newly opened to the public) on the ground floor.

June, resident at The Landings

The development also features cosy drawing rooms for quiet reflection, with its top floor lounge boasting floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the neighbourhood for those looking to soak in the sun.

Found within the popular area of Kings Hill, each apartment has beautifully styled kitchens and modern bathrooms with chrome fixtures and fittings, including underfloor heating and a level access walk-in shower.

A former airfield, Kings Hill has a colourful history, forming part of the RAF West Malling base and used as a landing area in the First World War. The colour theme throughout the development pays tribute to the site’s history and the art deco style ties in with the former RAF base.

Lynette Scarborough, Sales Consultant at The Landings, said: “Initial interest for the development has come from people aged over 55 who are looking to relocate locally, so they can enjoy high-quality facilities with a built-in supportive community and still be close to their family and friends.

Jack & Tina - residents at The Landings

“So far, we have seen one third of our residents have moved from within one mile away. We’re looking forward to helping residents start their new chapter here where they can love living in later life.”

Local resident June enjoys having her friends and family over. She comments: “The nice thing about living here is the flexibility, you can enjoy your own space and some ‘me time,’ or you can head downstairs, where there's always someone around to chat with.

“If you sit on your own, someone will always come over to talk to you. In the summer, we can sit out in the garden or go for a walk in the beautiful surroundings. It’s an excellent place for visits.”

Meanwhile, fellow residents Jack and Tina have watched the development from the construction stage, they add: “We chose The Landings because we saw it being built and it was really our daughter, who lives in Kings Hill, who encouraged us to have a look. We visited several times, and in the end, we decided it was the perfect place to call home.”

The sense of community has been another standout feature for the new residents. Tina continues: “The Landings has a genuine community feel. We’re alike in that we’ve chosen to be here, and we get on so well. Everyone is friendly and helpful, which made settling in so easy. The gardens are lovely, too. It’s such a pleasant place to spend time.”

To find out more about The Landings and apartments for sale or to visit the show home please visit the website or call 01732 807 558.

[1] https://advantage.zpg.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NH-Survey-Report-Digital-210x277mm-FINAL.pdf