High-energy circus show showdown comes to Gloucester Guildhall

Created by the innovative circus company Upswing, Showdown is a satirical exploration of society’s obsession with winning. The show features six acrobats competing to become ‘the new face of circus,’ with the audience invited to vote for their favourite performers throughout the performance.

The production mixes aerial acts, cyr wheel, acrobatics, spoken word, comedy, and original Hip Hop, Grime, and Afrobeat music composed by Afrikan Boy. Written by stand-up comedian Athena Kugblenu and directed by Upswing Artistic Director Vicki Dela Amedume, the show combines striking circus skills with sharp social commentary.

“We’re excited to finally bring Showdown to the UK. This production has been a labour of love for the company, and to us, it represents more than just a performance—it’s a testament to the unique possibilities that arise when circus and theatre collide,” said director Vicki Dela Amedume.

She added, “It promises to be a fresh, dynamic experience: a great night out filled with incredible circus, but one that will also provoke as much thought as it does gasps. Through conversations with Athena Kugblenu and other global majority creatives, I have become really interested in how the conversation around diversity has shifted in recent years. I’m interested in the games we play and what we are willing to sacrifice to get the rewards we hope for and in the dynamics of power. Above all we are interested in making something that people lean into, that rewards them for their attention with some fabulous performance and an authentic reflection on power. Ultimately, we want the audience to leave our show feeling elated, hopeful and ready to change the world.”

Since premiering in Berlin earlier this year, Showdown has toured nationally, including performances at London’s Albany, New Vic Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, The Lowry in Salford, Malvern Theatres, and Worthing Pavilion Theatre. The Gloucester Guildhall dates form part of this UK tour, which continues through July with further shows at ArtsDepot in London and Lyrici Arts in Gillingham.

Tickets for the Gloucester Guildhall performances on June 26, 27, and 28 (including a Saturday matinee) are available through the Guildhall box office www.gloucesterguildhall.co.uk or 01452 503050

1 . Contributed Shane Hampden in Showdown Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Gracie Hill Showdown Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Rebecca Solomon and Gracie Hill in Showdown Photo: Submitted Share