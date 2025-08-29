High-quality Shared Ownership homes available now in Kidderminster

Interior of a typical Bromford home

Leading housing association Bromford is helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in Kidderminster with the release of brand-new Shared Ownership homes in the town.

Homeseekers can now enquire about the collection of high-quality, energy-efficient two- and three-bedroom homes at Habberley Park, expertly built in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Bovis Homes, just off Habberley Road.

Designed and built to a contemporary specification with maximum versatility at their core, the variety of home styles will sit in an ideal location for residents to enjoy the ideal blend of rural and urban living, with the Habberley Valley Nature Reserve and more green spaces to the west and the charming amenities of thriving Kidderminster town centre less than two miles to the east.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

One of the homes available is The Hawthorne, a two-bedroom semi-detached Shared Ownership property available for £98,000 at a share value of 40 per cent.

This thoughtfully designed home is perfect for first-time buyers seeking style and functionality in a home built with modern open-plan living in mind.

The ground floor opens to a combined kitchen/living/dining space across the length the property, leading to French doors that open directly onto a private turfed rear garden with a paved patio, perfect for entertaining family and friends on a hot summer’s day. Completing the ground floor of the property is a convenient guest cloakroom and under-stair storage cupboard.

Following the stairs up to the first floor, the landing connects two double bedrooms at either end of the property, with stylish family bathroom between the two, and another handy storage cupboard in the main bedroom.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re so pleased to be releasing these new homes in the Kidderminster area, where we’re supporting local home seekers in securing affordable home ownership.

“It’s fantastic to be contributing towards the increased demand for accessible housing in Worcestershire. With the beautiful home styles built by Bovis, customers can rest assured of their five-star quality.

“We would encourage anyone interested in any of the homes available to get in touch with our friendly sales team, as we don’t anticipate these properties to be on the market for very long.”

Situated close to the A456, the new homes development offers easy access to a variety of further afield locations, with regular bus routes and rail networks also making Ludlow, Leominster and Birmingham easier to travel to.

Kidderminster is rich in places to eat, exercise, socialise and relax, with a number of restaurants, parks and fitness centres, while the development is well served by high-quality nearby schools, including Franche Primary School and the Bewdley School for secondary aged children, both rated ‘Good’ in their recent Ofsted report.

For more information on Bromford’s Habberley Park development and the homes available, please visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/habberley-park.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit www.bromfordhomes.co.uk, and @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

*T&Cs apply.